The Transcript Of Barbra Streisand’s Golden Globes Speech Sheds Light On A Startling Statistic

To say that the 2018 Golden Globe Awards was a breath of fresh air would be an understatement. Not only did it introduce the Time's Up movement, which seeks to end sexual harassment and gender inequality, but it also offered up a vast array of speeches that were both heartfelt and eye-opening. But if I had to narrow down one, I'd say it was Barbra Streisand's Golden Globes speech that had the biggest impact on me, simply because it shed light on a startling statistic.

Just before presenting the winner, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, with the award for Best Drama Film, Streisand took the time to use her platform for the greater good (like so many amazing women did all throughout the night) and recalled how long it's been since a woman has won a Golden Globe for directing. (Here's a hint, it's been a very, very long time.) Actually what really brought this topic to the forefront of the evening was the overhead voice who announced Streisand onto the stage.

