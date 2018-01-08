The Transcript Of Laura Dern’s Golden Globes Speech Is A Call To Action For Parents

Running against her costar Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern won the Golden Globe tonight for best supporting actress as predicted, honoring her portrayal of Renata Klein on Big Little Lies. The role was brilliantly double-edged, Dern's character an underdog who made a strong argument for solidarity among mothers in the concluding episode of the mini-series. The transcript of Dern's Golden Globes speech echoes that sentiment, acting as a call to action for parents everywhere.

"May we teach our kids that speaking out without fear of retribution is our culture's new North Star," she told the crowd in her acceptance speech. Previously in the awards show, Dern's co-star Nicole Kidman used her Golden Globes acceptance speech to make a powerful statement for those who speak out against abuse. Speaking about her character Celeste, who endures domestic violence in part because she wants to protect her sons, Kidman said:

This character that I played represents something that is the center of our conversation right now: abuse. I do believe and I hope we can elicit change with the stories we tell and the way we tell them. Let's keep the conversation alive, let's do it.

The cast of Big Little Lies have often spoken of their production team and cast as being a "family," and Dern picked up the torch from her co-star to make a perhaps more overt call to action for parents.

The character of Renata Klein is used in the series as a catalyst. Renata is the annoying, overprotective mother who accuses newcomer Ziggy (the son of Shailene Woodley's Jane) of hurting her daughter Amabella, setting in motion a clique-war. Ziggy is innocent, and Witherspoon's Madeline leaps to the defense of the mysterious Jane. Witherspoon, Kidman, and Woodley form a sort of protectorate of mothers, banding together to offer support against a common enemy: bitchy difficult women like Renata and the devastatingly young, hot, and lithe new wife of Madeline's ex. By the end of the series, however, all the key women on the show are united against a very different enemy.

The enduring theme of the show is the power of women in their collective form. Alone, they are vulnerable — they are the past and current victims of abuse — but as mothers they found a fresh fount of strength, determined to protect their own children.

Dern referenced the role her character played in outlining a possible way forward overtly in her speech:

Many of us were taught not to tattle...

I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth, but to promote restorative justice. May we also please protect and employ them. May we teach our children that speaking out without fear of retribution is our culture's new North Star.

It was a rousing speech, especially for parents.

