The Transcript Of Oprah’s Golden Globes Speech Will Inspire You

Although Oprah Winfrey wasn't nominated for a Golden Globe this year, she'll still be going home with an award. This year the former talk show host was honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Winfrey would receive the honorable accolade last month, so fans have been anxious to hear her speech ever since. And looking back at the transcript of Oprah Winfrey's Golden Globes speech, it's clear she did not disappoint. But, of course, are any of us really that surprised?
The Cecil B. DeMille was first given to DeMille himself, back in 1952. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association created the award to celebrate "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment," according to the official Golden Globes website. Last year the award went to Meryl Streep, who gave a very memorable speech that called out Donald Trump (though she never specifically said his name) for appearing to mock a disabled New York Times reporter back in 2015. Other notable winners of the award include Audrey Hepburn, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Bing Crosby, and Jodie Foster.
Winfrey is the first black woman to receive the award, making the moment a historical one for the ceremony. It's a very deserved accomplishment for Winfrey, who not only hosted her award-winning talk show for over 20 years, but has appeared in a number of films and TV shows, as well as produced many notable films and shows, like Selma and Queen Sugar.
Her A Wrinkle in Time costar Reese Witherspoon presented the award, sharing an incredible speech that reminded us all why Winfrey remains one of our favorite people of all time.
You can find the full transcript of Winfrey's speech below, which is particularly required reading for mothers and daughters everywhere. But hey, you don't need to just take my word for it:
Unsurprisingly, Winfrey received a standing ovation for her speech, and showed everyone not only why she deserved this year's award, but why it was long overdue.
