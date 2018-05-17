The biggest event of the season is just around the corner, and while all eyes are on the happy couple across the pond, there's still plenty going on here in the United States that requires some attention. And on top of all the political happenings, the Trumps sent Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a wedding gift, but that doesn't mean that they're invited.

Yes, even though neither Donald nor Melania Trump were invited to the royal wedding, they're still sending the happy couple well wishes in the form of a gift. I guess they didn't even have to go shopping. According to People, the president and the first lady have officially donated to a charity picked out by Markle and Prince Harry. Specifically, as White House spokesperson Lindsay Walters confirmed to People, "President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be making a contribution to one of the 7 charities the royal couple has designated in lieu of gifts."

While it's not exactly the same as Melania donning a fancy hat and the president smiling at the cameras in England, the Trumps have still sent a message with their gift. By donating to one of Markle and Prince Harry's chosen charities, the Trumps are saying that they're happy for the bride and groom, and don't take it personally that they weren't invited.

Back in April, it was revealed that the Trumps wouldn't be attending the royal wedding, and neither would the Obamas. According to CNN, Kensington Palace released a statement on the matter, explaining the decision:

It has been decided that an official list of political leaders -- both UK and international -- is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding. Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household.

So, it's likely that the decision not to invite the president and the first lady wasn't a personal one. After all, Prince Harry and former president Barack Obama have been rumored to be pretty good friends, but that didn't exactly secure him or his wife, Michelle, an invitation to the royal wedding, either. Really, it seems that this royal wedding will be a somewhat smaller affair than the 2011 royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Truly, the big day isn't a state affair like William and Kate's big day was, so there's less pressure to invite politicians and state officials.

So, the fact that the Trumps sent Markle and Prince Harry a donation to one of their chosen charities isn't too surprising. Of course, there's no way to know which charity the Trumps chose, as Markle and Prince Harry had a pretty wide array of causes. In fact, according to the official royal website, the happy couple has chosen charities having to do with "sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces."

Which one did Trump donate to? Well, that's impossible to know, however, you could deduct a few options based off of Trump's own political platform. People also reported that the Trumps might sway from the couple's wishes of charitable donations only and send them an actual, physical gift. "The president and First Lady could possibly gift the couple with a bowl, in keeping with the tradition of U.S. heads of state giving bowls to royal family members as wedding presents," the publication reported. Thankfully it seems as though the Trumps certainly aren't taking it to too hard that they don't get to go to the royal wedding, and that's definitely good, seeing as how they kind of have more important issues to focus on here at home.