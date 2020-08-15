The USPS Has The Coolest Toys & You're Totally Missing Out

As the United States Postal Service saying goes, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” And aren’t we lucky for it? For over 245 years postal workers have been a bedrock of this country, helping families stay in touch, getting ballots to the polls, and delivering much needed medications to the sick and infirm. It's a remarkable institution that does a whole lot more than sell stamps. In fact, did you know USPS has the coolest toys for kids? It's true.

Now, I don’t know about you, but these days at our house, the arrival of the mail carrier is about the most exciting thing happening. My 5-year-old loves to race to the mailbox to see if he’s received any letters (thank you grandparents for keeping the correspondence coming). Getting a package from the “present truck,” as he likes to call it, can make or break a week, especially in these challenging times which are even more threatening for postal workers. So I can only imagine the look on my son's face next week when he finds one of these great USPS gift items — all at a nominal fee considering they go to support a beloved service — in our big old mail box.

What, you thought I could write a round up of toys without buying one? Ha! Here are a few of the options you have to choose from.

1. Promaster Van Promaster Van USPS | $16.99 see on usps Does your child have every Hot Wheels known to man? Then mix it up with another type of vehicle, the familiar Promaster Van. They can pretend they're delivering packages to all of their stuffed animals.

2. U.S. Mail Carrier Dog Costume U.S. Mail Carrier Dog Costume USPS | $17.99 Available in sizes XS through L see on usps Did I squeal a little when I saw this? Yes, yes I did. Y'all, it's a U.S. postal worker costume for a dog! Come on. How can you not buy this immediately?

3. USPS Mack Anthem 18 Wheeler USPS Mack Anthem 18 Wheeler USPS | $29.99 see on usps This mini truck is entirely to scale! And as if that weren't enough, the back doors open, so your kiddo can stock it full of wee packages or whatever else their imagination can come up with.

4. U.S. Mail Carrier Toddler/Kids Costume U.S. Mail Carrier Toddler/Kids Costume USPS | $24.95 Available in sizes 3/4 & 4/6 see on usps Perfect for Halloween or, let's be honest, any day (my son would wear this to the grocery store given the option), this darling mail carrier costume look exactly like the real thing and is designed to fit children ages 3 to 6.

5. Dragons Pop-Up Book Dragons Pop-Up Book USPS | $39.95 see on usps A great compliment to go with the USPS Dragon Forever Stamps (each book comes with four stamps), this book is all about a little girl who befriends one of the mythical beasts.