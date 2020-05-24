“Wayfair you got just what I need, everything for my home, you’ve got for me …” Now that I’ve got that crazy ear-worm of a jingle in your head, I think it’s time to head over to their website for the Wayfair Memorial Day sale. And y'all, it's pretty epic. They’ve got up to 70% off items, including area rugs from $49, living room seating up to 65% off, Samsung appliances up to 40% off, bedroom furniture from $99, bedding up to 70% off, and accent furniture and outdoor play up to 60% off. Not to mention there’s up to 65% off of patio furniture. I believe now more than ever is an excellent time to start upgrading or even just adding some fun elements to your deck and backyard since it looks like it’s going to be a long quarantined summer. Bring that summer oasis to your home, right?

To be honest, I have been doing some serious rearranging, redecorating, and “Marie Kondo-ing” (that’s a verb now, y’all) on the inside of my home in addition to the outside since this pandemic started. And I know I’m not alone. When you’re stuck inside your home 24/7 — save going to the grocery store once a week or taking that leisurely walk to the mailbox — you get really up close and personal with your home. You start to notice things that you may not have noticed before, and things might start to annoy you when they didn’t prior to March. And I’m not just talking about spouses and children. When we go on our daily family walks, we’ve noticed tons of discarded furniture, rugs, mirrors, toys — you name it — all taking up real estate on the sidewalks in front of people’s homes. The ultimate spring cleaning has begun, apparently.

With this year’s Wayfair Memorial Day sale, it will be easy and more affordable to really spruce up your home, decorating it and filling it with things that bring you joy and make you happy. This is super important right now because who knows how much longer we will be quarantined.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. All-Season Down Comforter Home All Season Down Alternative Comforter King/California King Wayfair | $120 $42 SEE ON WAYFAIR This gorgeous comforter in the twin size is 72% off, queen/full is 68% off, and king/California king is 65% off. This is one heck of a deal guys, and this comforter will be perfect to snuggle under for all those Netflix binges you'll be doing during this quarantine.

2. Abstract Area Rug Abstract Yellow/Pink/Blue Area Rug 8'X11' Wayfair | $800 $170 SEE ON WAYFAIR Are you in need of a funky, cool, and artsy area rug? This 8'X11' rug is 79% off, y'all. The other sizes are at an incredible discount as well. This would look cute pretty much anywhere.

3. Rolled Arm Settee Bjorn 59" Rolled Arm Settee – Beige Wayfair | $1,300 $270 SEE ON WAYFAIR Um. This particular sale is insane, y'all. This settee went from $1,300 down to $270. If you're in need of a beige one of these babies, you better act fast. Other colors are still in the $200 to $300 range, so this is an epic steal.

4. Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed Eugenio Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed – Creamy Oatmeal Queen Wayfair | $570 $250 SEE ON WAYFAIR This bed looks like royalty, doesn't it? And at $220 off, I bet you'll feel even more like royalty every time you see it regally stationed in your bedroom. It's so luxurious.

5. 3-Drawer Accent Chest Jonathan 3 Drawer Accent Chest Wayfair | $1,300 $380 SEE ON WAYFAIR This gorgeous drawer piece would go great in your bedroom with your new bed you snagged above and that killer comforter, right? And at just $380, down from $1,300, it would be lunacy not to get it.