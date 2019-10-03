Ever panic when your little one loses their lovey — the one blankie they simply can't live without? Most parents have been there, and as a result, have torn a house apart searching for the lovey a child adores. So when I heard that Copper Pearl is launching identical two-pack loveys, well, I got super excited. These sweet, three-layer security blankets are now available in 16 favorite designs, from floral pastels to adorable animal prints. The premium polyester and rayon blend is an ultra-soft, breathable fabric with just the right hint of stretch. And by selling identical loveys in a set, you'll have an easy replacement in case the first one goes missing. Obviously, this company is run by moms who've been there, done that, and want to save the rest of us from a little drama down the road.

Copper Pearl was created in 2015 by two best friends and fellow moms, Stephanie Lee and Kristin Reichart. Both women had always dreamed of starting their own business, and when they realized the lack of premium and modern yet affordable baby bibs on the market, they seized the opportunity to create Copper Pearl. In a short amount of time, the company has blossomed into a small but mighty team that brings customers unique baby accessories that are trendy, fashion-forward, and made with the highest quality fabrics. Every product goes through a rigorous review process before it ships, ensuring its quality is top notch. Gotta love a couple of enterprising moms who saw a need in the market and went out and did something about it.

In an interview with the Huffington Post, Stephanie talked about embracing the entrepreneurial spirit: "I was always starting silly businesses as a little girl — a neighborhood candy store, smoothies stands, a neighborhood newspaper, a babysitting company — and as funny as those businesses seem now, I think they laid a foundation of leadership for me. I loved coming up with new ideas and somehow wrangled my sisters into helping me implement them. As I got older, I owned a piano studio, started a local piano festival, and did a few other entrepreneurial things. Those transitioned into Copper Pearl, as my desire to do my lead further developed. I really enjoy coming up with a vision and figuring out how to make the vision a success."

And, as it turns out, that successful vision is giving parents the items they really need. Seriously, a two-pack of lovey blankets is just pure genius. There's a lot of science behind children having a lovey and the security that comes from that small item, so to have an exact match as back-up? Genius. Bonus: swap the two loveys out every now and then for each other so they both get the same amount of wear, tear, and love.

Here's to never panicking again when a little one's lovey is nowhere to be found, a crisis averted in the form of Copper Pearl's newest product launch. And while you're at it, you can support a mom-owned business.