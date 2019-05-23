There are those who say that your Zodiac sign can guide you through your whole life. It can tell you your strengths, your weaknesses, your best career path, and even who your best romantic partners will be. It can tell you whether you will be an uptight Type A or a hot mess. So which Zodiac signs are the messiest? Let's look closer.

Look, do I really believe the answer to our personality quirks lies in the stars? Of course not! After all, I'm a Capricorn. (See what I did there?) But I am someone who, like Oscar Wilde, believes "life is much too important a thing ever to talk seriously about it." OMG such a classic equivocating Libra, you guys.

Of the four messiest signs (by my highly non-scientific calculations, but I'm confident in this and sticking to them) three of them are air signs. Makes sense, right? They either blow through life like whirlwinds or float on the breeze like a pretty little leaf. But they're also evenly split between "mutable" and "fixed" signs, which describe a sign's "quality." In other words, are you more easy-breezy, or are you more firmly resolved in everything you do? So the messes may all be messes, but they're motivated somewhat differently.

As a tidy-ass Capricorn (I just like things to be in order and there's nothing wrong with that!), I think we should break this down sign by messy sign:

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Giphy First of all, a Gemini is likely messy because they're always on their way to somewhere else. Who has time to clean when there's a social event to attend?! Their living space is a way-station, really, and if things get flung about as they rush from one place to the next, well, that's fine. Things being in their place are never going to be more important that the people you're on your way to go see. This is also a quite flighty sign — at worst they might sometimes be a bit scatterbrained. So keeping or getting things in order is not only not a priority, but can be a little challenging (not that bright, lively, problem-solving Gemini back down from a challenge, mind you).

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22) Giphy The one fire sign in the batch, Leos aren't messy because they're airy and whimsical. They're messy because they figure someone else is going to handle it. They believe their skills are far better used guiding the action and keeping up morale. There's much to recommend a Leo: they're warm-hearted and generous and entertaining as hell. But their tendency to be a little bit (or a lot) vain may make them look down their nose at "menial" tasks, like cleaning... even cleaning up after themselves. Also, they're big picture kinda folks. So what if the house is a little bit messy? Does it really matter?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21) Giphy Sagittariuses are idealistic adventurers with a great sense of humor... and almost no patience whatsoever. So the idea of taking time to put something away properly (or, worse, trying to clean up an established mess)? I mean... is it even a mess? That's, like, your opinion, man. Sagittarius value freedom above everything else and cannot stand to feel tied down, including to the care of their material possessions. Of course, they don't need me to tell you this: they will straight up tell you how they feel about settling in to a day of cleaning — a Sagittarius is honest, sometimes brutally so. This nature-loving sign thrives on the unfamiliar and unpredictable. And, like, is a forest "clean"? Is a crowded street market "pristine" or "well-organized"? Come on, let's go for a hike or maybe plan a trip somewhere new. Lesotho, maybe? There will be plenty of time to clean later!