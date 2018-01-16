These 5 Zodiac Signs Are The Most Stubborn Moms Imaginable

Admittedly, I'm a stubborn mom. Not only am I resolute in my defiance, but I'm dedicated to doing what I think is best for my children. Always. Which is why I was pretty damn curious as to whether or not my Zodiac sign was compatible with my parenting style. After all, you can never be too prepared. As an Aquarius, I have no doubt that my individualism and creativity impacts the way I parent my children. But I was surprised to learn about the five Zodiac signs that make the most stubborn moms, especially when us Aquarians didn't make the cut. The universe is a mystery, dear reader.

I do encompass a lot of Aquarius Zodiac elements. I'm a free-thinker, empathetic, and have an affinity for freelance and home-based positions that utilize my creativity, as opposed to climbing the corporate ladder in a traditional work environment. I'm pretty open-minded and teach my kids the importance of compassion and inclusivity. I want to make the world a better place. Sometimes I can be cold, and sometimes I need my space.

But as various astrological sites claim, because of our often idealistic, unorthodox thinking, Aquarius moms don't always know how to set boundaries with their children. In fact, we probably crave a little too much independence to really hold our bottom lines. So we're not all that stubborn, and are more than happy to change the rules of the game as we see fit and as we continue to learn and grow. So I guess I'm not 100 percent Aquarian, because holy hell I am stubborn. And, apparently, so are the following Zodiac signs. So, you know, at least I'm not alone.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Giphy Aries — the first sign in the Zodiac — are known for their "tough love" approach to parenting. Both confident and independent, if you're an Aries mom you're not the type to sacrifice precious personal time or give in to your children's requests easily. An Aries is a natural born leader who's ultimately supportive, but short-tempered. Why? Well, because the Aries sign is a fire element, which is considered notoriously stubborn. Your kids will appreciate your fire, though, even if it's not until later in life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Giphy Taurus moms are known to be one of the most nurturing, patient, and loving mothers of the signs. As a result, your stubbornness looks a lot like complete and total devotion to your children. Admirable, sure, but there's such a thing as "too much," dear Taurus. For example, your admiration for your children can take a turn toward the materialistic, sometimes in order to impress others. You're also structured and stable, which is arguably how your stubborn nature is defined, and you have a strong sense of your place in the world that helps your kids feel safe and secure. Sure, you can be overprotective at times, but your kids will know, despite that stubborn streak, how much you love them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Giphy Leo moms are said to be the most childlike, which can be good or bad, depending how you look at it. Lively and energetic, a Leo is known for their seemingly never-ending stubborn side. It's a Leo's longing for the spotlight that really does the sign in, and makes it difficult for them to compromise if it means someone else gets all the glory. But as a mother who's considered the Lioness of signs, so you're also known for your fierce generosity. And your love for the spotlight leaves you forever in-tune with your children during big moments, like their birthday or on holidays. You want them to feel what you feel when all eyes are on you, so you're known to revolve around your children when they need you most.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Giphy A Virgo mom is incredibly organized, and comes with a strict set of rules she expects every single person in her life to follow. As a Virgo your expectations are high — too high at times — but you thrive on those self-imposed boundaries and timetables. You're only stubborn when you want things done a specific way, or if someone wants you to bend the rules when you simply can't. You're smart, sometimes overly critical, but also a great shoulder to lean on when your kids need you.