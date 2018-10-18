Generally speaking, parents tend to be extra cautious when it comes to bath time for babies. And if you use special devices to provide a little extra safety and comfort for your little one while they're in the tub, you'll want to have a close look at the product you're using. This week, a batch of Tubeez baby bath support seats have been recalled due to a possible drowning hazard, and here's everything parents need to know.

Baby bath support seats are used to secure babies in a seated position during tub time, as noted by Baby Center. These seats allow babies to sit up with their back and chest supported, in water up to their shoulders. They can be a useful tool for parents who want to make sure they're baby is comfortable in the tub before they're old enough to sit up with ease on their own.

As for the recent recall on baby bath support seats, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USPC) issued a recall on Oct. 16 for Tubeez Baby Bath Support Seats, which are sold in the United States and Canada.

Romper's request for further comment on the recall from Tubeez's parent company Abond Group was not immediately returned.

The issue with the baby bath seats in question, according to the CPSC, is a possible drowning hazard.

"The bath support seat fails to meet the federal safety standard including the requirements for stability," the CPSC's recall notice reads. "The bath seat can tip over or an infant can slip underneath the front support, posing a drowning hazard.

To find out if your baby bath support seat was included in the recall, according to the CPSC, here's what you need to know:

The Tubeez Baby Bath Support Seats were sold between October 2017 and March 2018 at Bealls Outlets and at La Bebe Boutique in Midland, Texas.

They retail for $40 per unit.

These seats are recognizable by their rigid plastic seat that is attached to a foam bath mat, either blue or grey in color, which is meant to be secured to the bathtub by suction cups along the bottom of the mat.

The CPSC provided the following photos of the recalled products:

There were only 80 of these baby bath support seats sold in the United States, but a further 5,109 seats were sold in Canada (Abond Group is based in Montreal, Quebec). According to the Government of Canada, you can check the underside of the bath mats for the specific codes:

The affected seats have the date codes 1251-0916-enj-nacn or 1434-0617-enj-nacn.

Abond Group is issuing a full refund for customers who purchased the Tubeez Baby Bath Support Seats in question. To contact the company, 800-886-7947 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday or go to the company's website and click on Safety Alerts and Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recalls, especially on products for your child, are always a bit worrisome, but it's good to know the company is taking the necessary steps to resolve the issues.