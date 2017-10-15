These Disney World Resorts Will Allow Guests To Bring Dogs, Yes Really

Parents of fur babies rejoice! No longer will you feel the tinge of guilt at leaving your pup at home or boarded at a kennel while you and the rest of the family enjoy "The Happiest Place on Earth." Now, these four Disney World resorts will allow guests to bring dogs along on their visit as early as this weekend. For an added low price, Fido and friends are welcome to stay in hotels with their families and are even treated to a welcome pack of their own.

The official Disney Parks Blog announced on Friday that several of its locations will begin accommodating dogs on Sunday, Oct. 15. According to the blog, the four locations are all near Orlando, Florida. The participating hotels include:

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Disney Port Orleans Resort-Riverside

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

The cabins located at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Each of these dog-friendly properties will charge a small per night/per room pet cleaning fee; the Yacht Club will charge $75/night, while the other three locations will cost an extra $50/night.

Unfortunately, this policy change does not work well for a large Disney World puppy party sleepover. According to People, the hotels will only allow a maximum of two dogs per room. Anyone looking to bring their entire pack will have to book accordingly. Each guest room will come with easy access to outdoor trails for daily walks, as well as green areas with designated pet relief spots.

I fully expect Disney to designate a block of rooms for dogs, and not let people with dogs stay outside that block. Just voicing my concern — Finn (@FinnFromNY) October 13, 2017

If doggy dander gives you the sniffles, don't cancel your vacation plans just yet. The Disney blog specifies that only certain floors and sections of the included hotels will be designated as dog-friendly, while the majority of the rooms and public areas will remain off limits to canines in order to accommodate guests with allergies or other concerns about coming in contact with dogs.

When it comes to welcoming the good boys of the world, Disney is pulling out all of the stops. At check-in, guests will be given an adorably and aptly named "Pluto's Welcome Kit," which will include a mat, bowls, a pet ID tag, courtesy plastic disposable bags, puppy pads, and dog walking maps, as E! News reported. Guests will also be provided with a Pluto "Do Not Disturb" sign to hang on the door and indicate to hotel staff that a pup is present. The Disney blog reported that pet merchandise will soon be coming to the participating parks so that guests can get doggy souvenirs (I'm not crying, you're crying).

As is to be expected, the majority of the reactions on Twitter to this recent decision have been overwhelmingly positive. Pet parents and admirers alike are rejoicing over the news and planning trips to take advantage of the opportunity.

YOU CAN BRING DOGS TO DISNEY WORLD SOON IM ALREADY PLANNING MY TRIP 😭😭😭😭 — Kendra Barton (@KenziB94) October 15, 2017

Disney World allowing dogs to go and stay there is probably one of the best things to happen to this country right now — Lindsey Reynolds (@Linnddsseyy) October 15, 2017

DOGS CAN NOW GO TO DISNEY I REPEAT DOGS CAN NOW GO TO DISNEY 😍😍😍 — amber nicole ♡ (@ambersteelmann) October 13, 2017

Not all the reactions have been positive though, and some have concerns (but how?) that this will be a negative change. Other users worry that this will lead people to bring their dogs along but then leave them locked in a hotel room all day long while they peruse the park, or to fail to clean up their waste.

Allowing dogs in the Disney resorts is worse than the musical episode of Grey's — Megan Tootalian (@hey_t00ty) October 14, 2017

I don't think I like the idea of bringing dogs to Disney because first the cost and leaving your dog in a hotel room for hours each day. — WDWords (@WDWords) October 14, 2017

I hope when people do bring their dogs, they clean up after them. Just because you're at Disney doesn't mean you don't clean up their poo. — WDWords (@WDWords) October 14, 2017

Fortunately, while there are no in-room services for dogs at this time, Disney partners with Best Friends Pet Care, a full-service company on the Disney property that provides guests with assistance with pet daycare and other pet services for a fee.

Note: only good boys are welcome. Dogs staying in guest rooms are expected to be well behaved, properly vaccinated, and leashed in all public resort areas. No anarchist rebel doggies allowed.This exciting pilot program is accepting reservations for dog families now through Oct. 2018.

Well, there you have it folks. "The Happiest Place on Earth" just got a little happier. Now, I fully expect to see a flood of photos of dogs in these rose gold Minnie Mouse ears — it's the least you can do.

