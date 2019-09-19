These Football-Themed Baby Announcements Are Better Than College GameDay

Please don't fumble when holding one of these little footballs. Whether your whole family enjoys football together or you're staging special photos for a sports lover in your life, football-themed birth announcements are a super cute way to commemorate adding a new fan to the stands. These ideas work perfectly for professional photoshoots or just snapping pics casually at home or in the hospital.

Letmommysleep.com suggested that the best age to schedule your baby's newborn photoshoot is within the first two weeks after birth; after that, babies tend to start uncurling and not sleeping in those cutesy little balls like you imagine when thinking of newborn photos. Also, newer babies tend to sleep more deeply, more often, so capturing images of them holding still is that much easier. Having professional images ensures that your printed birth announcements (if you're choosing to print and mail any at all) come out looking perfect, and you can treasure memories of your brand new baby forever.

On the other hand, you may not be ready to have your baby photographed that quickly after birth, and who could blame you? If you're hoping to capture some cute images of your baby yourself, that's great, too. Either way, these football fan parents found ways to incorporate their beloved teams into some pretty precious baby pics.

1. Use A Letterboard If you're letting your friends and family know baby has arrived, and it just so happens to be game day, what could be cuter than a team-branded muslin wrap and a big ol' bow? If you've brought a letterboard to the hospital to record your newborn's weight, length, and time of birth in a photo, adding your team's saying is the perfect accessory.

2. Sport Some Gear Not all "We're Home!" announcements mean you need a professional photographer. As long as baby looks cute (easily accomplished) and you set the scene, your little one's first big game can make a great post to let everyone know you're home, healthy, and happy. This little gal is rocking a football onesie, USC bootie socks, and a big red bow.

3. Pose With A Player's Jersey Who's the tiniest Manning fan in the world? If you've been following one player through their career, chances are you have a jersey or two in the closet for game days. Find a well-lit area of your home to spread it out on the floor. It's the perfect, no-fuss background to football-themed baby photos.

4. Use Sentimental Items Any Steelers fan can recognize a Terrible Towel from a mile away, and many of them receive their first Terrible Towel at birth. One Pittsburgh hospital even gave them out to all newborn babies born there prior to the Steelers' 2011 Superbowl game. If your team has any signature items, especially ones that can replace a blanket so perfectly in photos, simply incorporating them can show your spirit.