These Kid Stationery Products Will Encourage Your Kids To Write & Find A Summer Pen Pal
When I was in the first grade, my very best friend Lindsey moved states away to Virginia. I was crushed, but our parents encouraged us to send letters and trinkets to each other through the mail. We kept it up for years until her family moved back to Texas when we were in middle school. I loved sending and receiving letters during those years, but getting a young child to sit still long enough to write a letter can be challenging. That's why these stationery products to encourage your kids to have pen pals can help make the process just a bit easier and certainly more fun for your kids.
Having someone to write letters to at such a young age was an exciting experience and one that I hope my own children will get into eventually. Whether your child is writing to a grandparent across town, a child overseas, or a distant relative in another state, the task of letter writing can be daunting when you sit down with your kiddo, a pen, and paper. Supplying them with bright, colorful stationery and funky pens and pencils is one way to get the ball rolling on what could become a life-long love affair with writing letters and sending mail.
1. LEGO Pencils & Paper
2. Rainbows & Unicorns
Unicorn Magic Stationery (10 pk)
$21
Paper Culture
This ultra adorable personalized stationery will make your kid feel just grown up enough to encourage them to use their best handwriting thanks to the weighty thickness of the paper and rounded edges. But it also features a unicorn and rainbow motif that is so magical, they won't be able to help but love it.
3. Monster Stationery Set
Monster Writing Set
$20
SeaUrchinStudio
This set is great for getting little kids involved in letter writing thanks to the adorable monster theme and included stickers. The paper in this stationery set comes on a notepad so that there are no loose papers for kids to keep up with, and has a pencil and sharpener included so that kids can erase and re-write if needed.
4. Your Child's Art
Personalized Kids Stationery Children's Note Cards (20)
$18.90
TheEnchantedEnvelope
Etsy seller TheEnchantedEnvelope will print your child's artwork on note cards for them to send to their pen pals. I cannot think of one thing my son would love more than seeing his very own drawings on a card that he is sending to a friend. The Etsy reviews for this particular set rave about how much people's kids love using this personalized card set.
5. Lisa Frank Stickers
Lisa Frank Sticker Pad - 600 Stickers
$6
Lisa Frank
Hello, child of the '90s here. I'm loving the throwback vibes of these Lisa Frank stickers, and I'm sure coving page after page of pen pal letters with these stickers is just what your little one needs to become enthralled with sending letters through the mail. They'll probably want to stick some on the envelope, too!
6. Glittery Scented Pens
Scentco Glitter Gel Smens 4-Pack of Gourmet Scented Pens
$6
Scentco
Writing is way more fun when it's glittery and smells delicious. Your kid can write letters to their pen pals that smell like bubble gum, watermelon, cupcakes, and ice cream with this pack of glittery scented pens. My stepdaughter owns this set and I can personally attest to the awesomeness of the long-lasting, tasty-smelling scents.
7. Stamp Set
100 Pieces Assorted Stamps for Kids Self-ink Stamps
$16
Joyin Toy
If you have some blank paper handy, kids can create their own stationery designs by using these self-inking stamps. With 100 stamps to choose from, your kid is likely to be able to use this set for a very long time without tiring of the emojis, animals, and holiday themes.
8. Race Car Pens
Littfun Cool Pens Fun Pens For Kids (Set of 12)
$13
Littfun
Never run out of fun pens to use when you invest in this pack of 12 race car pens for your kids to use when writing letters to their pen pals. With so many to choose from, kids could even send one to their pen pal for them to use to write a letter back.
9. Rainbow Lined Paper
Rainbow Lined Simple Stationery (Set of 10)
$10
Zazzle
Sometimes writing on a completely blank piece of paper can seem intimidating for kids. This lined paper from Zazzle features a rainbow design that kids will love filling with words to their pen pals. Starting at just 95 cents per sheet, you can purchase in packages of 10, or up to 5000 sheets and receive a discount the more you buy.
10. Sloth Stationery
11. Invisible Ink Pen
American Crafts Hello Dreamer Invisible Pen
$3
Jo-Ann
Kids value their privacy, so letting them write a letter to their pen pal with this invisible ink pen will be a special treat. The pen includes a UV light to reveal the secret message that kids can send to their pen pal to help them decode the messages.
12. Make Your Own Stationery Kit
13. Fold-Out Animal Cards
JINSRAY Cute Lovely Animal Cartoon Design Letter Writing Stationery Paper
$9
JINSRAY
This pack of 12 animal-themed fold-out cards features pandas, bears, foxes, leopards, pigs, and rabbits for your kids to choose from. They simply write their message inside and the card folds neatly into an adorable animal-shaped card.
14. Pizza-Scented Notes
Wacky Whiffer Whiffers Matte MAX SCENT Scratch and Sniff Stickers & Note Pad
$6
Wacky Whiffer Shop
Scented stickers make opening up a letter from a friend infinitely more enjoyable when you're a kid (or even an adult!), so letting your child use these scratch-and-sniff stickers in their pen pal letters is a definite win. Paired with matching stationery, the pizza scented ones look amazing, but you can also choose scents like ice cream and banana as well.
15. Stencil Set
Drawing Stencils Set for Kids (54-Piece)
$28
Creative ELF
This stencil set will have kids creating their own personalized stationery designs with no end in sight thanks to the selection of more than 300 shapes to choose from. The set also includes a pad of paper, colored pencils, sharpener, and pen in a convenient carrying case so kids can write letters on the go.