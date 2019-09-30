If you, like me, have a bad case of the Monday blues, please direct your attention to the many adorable videos people are sharing of their kids talking as Animoji on Twitter. Truly, the combination of those precious toddlers voices with cute animal filters will put a smile on anyone's face and, yup, warm even the coldest of hearts.

The oh-so-cute trend started over the weekend — and is still going strong as of Monday morning — after Twitter user Sophia Tripodi, @SooTrippy, shared a short video of her 2-year-old niece using the octopus Animoji feature on her iPhone, as BuzzFeed News first reported. Animoji are essentially animated emojis, allowing iPhone or iPad users to apply, for example, a cute unicorn or robot emoji to a short video of themselves talking. It's an incredibly fun feature for anyone, but it seems especially entertaining for little kiddos, as evidenced by Tripodi's tweet.

In the sweet video Tripodi posted on Twitter, she tells her niece to "speak." And the 2-year-old perfectly responds with: "Hi, I'm octopus."

Since first posting on Friday evening, Tripodi's five-second clip has quickly gone viral. As of Monday morning, it's gotten more than 302,000 retweets, over 960,000 likes, loads of "OMG, so cute!" type of comments, and tons of responses from fellow proud aunties and parents on Twitter.

One mom who decided to participate in the trend shared a video of her 10-year-old daughter using the unicorn Animoji.

"Every time I ask my 10 year old daughter to do something," @iselas25 captioned her video that shows her daughter adorably singing, "Okay, okay, okay, okay."

Another proud auntie shared a video of her niece using the chicken Animoji. "Just spent a lot of time going through the kids using Animoji thread and felt inspired to post my nieces," @shellfie captioned her video on Twitter. In it, the little gal balks like a chicken.

Next up: An adorable tot using the koala bear Animoji, courtesy of Twitter user @reemoshaikh. In the short clip, the little kid struggles to say "koala" and, honestly, it couldn't get cuter. "Hello, it's me. Kola-rala bear. I like doing stuff," the kiddo says.

Another mom, @JazmynMercedesx, shared a video of her son using the lion Animoji, who lets out a ferocious growl. "Kids are literally the most precious things ever," she captioned the sweet video.

The cutest addition to this trend might just be one mom's video, shared by @always_breanne, of little kid using the puppy Animoji, who says with a tiny, tiny voice: "I wuv you mommy, woof woof."

"Seriously. The cutest," the mom captioned the video, and I couldn't agree more.

If you'd like to participate in this Twitter trend, or simply create a cute video for yourself to enjoy, using Animoji is very simple. Just open your iMessages, select the the tiny monkey icon, and then scroll through for the Animoji of your choosing. From there, just hit record. Easy peasy. All of the newer iPhones come equipped with Animoji, but as Macworld reported, the launch of iOS13 in September included a software update that allows users to have Animoji on older iPhones, too.

As the old saying goes, kids say the darnedest things — and when they've got an Animoji? Prepare for some quality kid content.