It's no coincidence that the Kardashian-Jenner family runs like a well-oiled machine. When it comes to baby and pregnancy announcements, they have been on it lately, especially when it comes to Kylie Jenner. The youngest of the clan has been hiding her pregnancy for the entire nine months, but just released the sweetest video announcing her baby's birth. Which, of course, means there are already a ton of Kylie Jenner baby memes on the internet and they are so accurate, it hurts.

In an Instagram post Feb. 4, Jenner revealed that not only was she pregnant, something fans and tabloids have been speculating about since September, but she had already given birth to a little girl on Feb. 1. Basically, she did this the most extra way possible by revealing her pregnancy, the baby's sex, and the baby's birth all in one moment. It was peak Kardashian-Jenner. Following that post was a short video with a caption pushing fans to click on a YouTube link in Jenner's profile. That YouTube video? The sweetest 11-minute video of the past nine months of Jenner's pregnancy and birth of her daughter. It is seriously the sweetest and, as to be expected, the internet had some ~thoughts~ about it.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

I for one just feel like Jenner should be given some kind of medal of honor here. It's not exactly easy to hide anything when you're a celebrity, let alone a pregnancy and a birth, but she did. And she was able to do it on her own terms — the best kind of reveal. So of course, fans were eager to share some Kylie Jenner baby memes by either feigning excitement or feeling totally overwhelmed with all this brand! new! information!

Super Bowl Shuper Shbowl

I mean, seriously, who can even think about the Eagles and the . . . what's the name of that other team? Oh yes. THE KYLIES.

Meme Reactions To Actually Watching That Sweet Video

Seriously, no matter what you think of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, this is just the sweetest reveal and it speaks volumes of who Jenner will be as a mother. She titled the video, To Our Daughter, and if that's not enough to give you chills and make you so happy, I don't know what is.

Momager Kris Does It Again

Again — well-oiled machine. Kris Jenner is the world's greatest momager and don't @ me about it. How she managed to pull this off . . . well. After Kylie gets her medal, I want Kris to get one, too.

Some Were Less Than Impressed

Of course there are some that just don't care and that's OK. Not everyone is a Kardashian-Jenner fan or understands how big this news actually is. But that's fine — those people can just be big ol' whiney pansies all by themselves.

Some Were Just Really Surprised

I mean, come on. The entire world was waiting on a pregnancy reveal, but to get all this information at one time? Pretty much a huge shock to the system. Turns out, the world just isn't used to getting so much big Kardashian-Jenner news at one time without having to wait for a new episode or a new tweet.

But funny memes or no funny memes, it's incredibly touching that Jenner wanted to keep her pregnancy as personal and close to her heart as possible. As a mom, I totally get it, and actually enjoyed keeping the secret of my pregnancy as close to me and my husband as I could before sharing with the world. There's just something so sweet and special about it, and I don't even have paparazzi following my every move. (Yet.) So congratulations, Kylie and family — that baby's a lucky one.