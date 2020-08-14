Move over catchy fall-themed graphic tees, there's a new piece of autumn attire ready to take over as chief trendy legging-topper. Frighteningly cute ModCloth Halloween Sweaters are here, and I need every single one.

If you don't already love ModCloth, this selection of Halloween-themed sweaters may change your mind. They're kind of quirky, kind of retro, and 100% stylish. Plus, one thing regular ModCloth shoppers love about the site is that they tend to offer plenty of great deals for their customers like discount codes and freebies when you order a certain amount. (The current freebie is a Ruth Bader Ginsberg beanie with orders of $125+ because of course it is.)

ModCloth also has the wittiest names for their products. Like this piece in the line of Halloween-themed sweaters named You've Been Ghosted Fair Isle Sweater. While I sincerely hope you haven't actually been ghosted IRL, the name alone sells it for me.

If a traditional Fair Isle-style sweater in the perfect pumpkin-orange color with friendly ghosts isn't quite ghoulish enough for you, ModCloth has several additional sweater options that are so creepy-cute, it's scary. You can get totally witchy when you wear any of their feline-themed Halloween sweaters. The Scaredy Cat design is another Fair Isle-style that features black cats around the top on a cream background with rainbow-colored patterning, while the Meow Or Never sweater has black cats all over a magenta background.

If black cats don't strike your fancy, but you still want to sport some sort of animal on your Halloween sweater, the Hangin' Around Pullover Sweater is the perfect mix of charming and eerie to get you in the spirit of the holiday with its giant upside-down bat graphic.

For me, it's not really fall unless I'm wearing a cardigan at least four days a week. When I want to be spooky and channel my inner Halloween queen, I'll be throwing on this Made To Be A Misfit Cardigan Sweater to show the entire world that while I'm ready to rock this whole candy collecting thing, I've also got a bit of a bone-chilling side. Plus, I can unbutton it and pair it with my selection of Halloween graphic tees.

Even if you live in an area where it doesn't get cold until post-Halloween, ModCloth has short-sleeved sweater options so that you can still get the look of a chunky knit fall-themed sweater without sweating to death. This particular short-sleeved sweater is covered in bright orange, yellow, and white candy corn on a black background, and it's literally the only thing I want to wear trick-or-treating for the rest of my life. (But like, why do people hate on candy corn? It's so good.)

If you're ready to celebrate the Halloween in style this year, you're going to want to check out everything ModCloth has to offer. Once you've stocked up on spooky sweaters, you may just find a hair-raising skirt, pair of creepy crawler earrings, or leggings to go batty over. (Puns all totally intended.)