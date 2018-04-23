You can't deny that the crowd outside of St. Mary's Hospital in London is pretty on edge as they wait for the Prince William and Kate Middleton to emerge with their new baby. So on edge that these new parents were mistaken for the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge at St. Mary's by reporters, according to PopSugar, and the look on their faces is priceless.

The crowd of reporters in front of St. Mary's began to swell as the minutes passed, waiting for the announcement that Middleton had given birth. And when the news came, everyone became excited — overly excited, you can say. Why "overly"? Because when a few new parents stepped outside of St. Mary's, photographers clicked away, thinking they were the royal couple, PopSugar reported. Talk about a case of mistaken identity!

One couple, in particular, received the royal treatment from media and photographers in waiting. The parents were just waltzing outside of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital when dozens of cameras began to flash, according to Cosmopolitan UK. The unsuspecting and hilarious moment was captured by a few other journalists in crowd, including Emily Nash, the royal correspondent for HELLO! magazine, according to Cosmo.

Nash tweeted a photo of the unnamed new parents, who, with polite smiles on their faces, had taken the opportunity to pose for the cameras, Cosmo reported. They also looked a little bit shocked, but seemed to have taken the moment in stride.

They weren't the only couple to have been mistaken for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as a view of the live stream had revealed. But these particular parents seemed to have been the only ones shown on social media. And now they've been propelled into the world's spotlight.

I won't lie, I'm now kind of invested in this couple's life. Who are they? Where do they live? Did they meet the royal family while in the Lindo Wing? Who is their baby? So many questions.

Not surprisingly, the internet had a field day with this mix-up. Twitter users, of course, sent their congratulations to the new parents. But they also couldn't help but lob jokes. One person responding to ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman's tweet of the moment even made this valid observation:

Mistaken identities aside, Monday has been a pretty exciting day so far. Middleton delivered her third child — and second son — in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, a town in west London, at 11 a.m. local time, according to People.

