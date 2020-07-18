COVID-19 and quarantine aren't fun for anyone, but it can be especially confusing for kids, who may not fully understand why they can't go to grandma's or meet their cousins at the park right now. So, if you're looking for the perfect quarantine gift for kids, consider one that gives them a physical reminder of their favorite friend, family member, or pet they miss. These little peg dolls from Etsy can be made to look just like any person or animal, and they're the cutest little keepsake to get them through the time apart.

Peg dolls and clothespin dolls date back to the 17th century, when people made toys out of household items and scrap materials rather than spending money on them. Today, when you're trying to keep the kids home and entertained over the summer, peg dolls are a great idea to occupy your children while they make their own little people and then play with them afterward.

If you're looking for something your child can keep for years to come, ordering a peg doll family from SudiesCornerShop on Etsy should definitely be your next stop. Holy moly, are they adorable. And if your child is super close with their grandparents, an aunt or uncle, or another family member they can't be with right now because of the coronavirus, a miniature version of that person might be just what they need.

If your kiddo is missing one family member in particular, you can purchase a single peg doll for $18. If you want to get the whole gang back together, you can order up to 10 at once, and you can even include your pets. Just share photos of the people and critters you want the pegs to look like, and this absolute *artist* will take it from there. She hand paints each doll's features and clothing to match the photos you send using nontoxic paints, so they're safe for littles, and varnished so they'll last forever.

If you want a customized display for your little doll family, the shop also offers painted shadow boxes. You could add your child's peg doll in with their grandparents outside on their front porch together, or visiting a favorite park. The options are endless; just do whatever will make your kiddo feel close to their loved ones.

Lastly, if you're buying for an adult (or treating yo'self), check out the selection of iconic characters and musical acts. This shop's got everyone from Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to the Sanderson sisters, Offred to RBG, and more.