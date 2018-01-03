These Prince Harry Quotes About Wanting Kids Prove He's Beyond Ready To Be A Dad
If there's one thing I'm more excited about than the day Prince Harry marries American actress Meghan Markle next May, it's the day he becomes a father. If you need to ask why, you definitely haven't seen that viral video of him and a toddler who keeps eating his popcorn. Pause for a moment to go watch that, and then come back to read these Prince Harry quotes about wanting kids. I mean, I don't want to rush them or anything but let's face it; Prince Harry is ready to move on from fun uncle status and take a turn in the big leagues.
Long before Prince Harry was whisking his future bride off to the French Riviera for a romantic getaway to ring in the new year, long before he even met her, in fact, he was thinking about having children. He has always been a doting uncle to his brother's children, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte (and presumably a doting uncle to the newest addition; Kate Middleton is expecting a third child with husband, Prince William). In a June interview with Mail On Sunday, Prince Harry opened up about being fifth in line for the throne now that his niece and nephew were born:
Longing For Kids
Prince Harry lost his own mother, the late Princess Diana Spencer, in a horrific car crash at the young age of 12. In the 20 years since, the young prince has made his desire for his own family perfectly clear. In 2012 he told ABC News:
It seems he has certainly found someone willing to take the job; in 2016, according to Life & Style, Markle had this to say about raising a family:
Just A Normal Guy
While Prince Harry and Prince William might have been raised as royals, their mother was also reportedly determined to see them live something of a "normal" life. And, as Prince Harry told Mail On Sunday, this is something he plans to continue with his own children:
Prince Harry also told ABC News in 2012 that he believes his mother is watching him and wants to see him with children:
Not Far Off In The Future
When Prince Harry and Suits actress Markle sat down to chat with the BBC in November after getting engaged, naturally the question of children came up. And Prince Harry was happy to answer the question rather than evade:
One thing is clear; Markle and Prince Harry are ready to get married. And not only are they ready to have babies, but Prince Harry seems to have been ready for a long time. Because being a fun uncle isn't the only thing he's got going on.
