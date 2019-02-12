I don't know about you, but when it's time for me to get down and dirty in my kitchen with a bottle of spray cleaner and a dishcloth, I always have some kind of playlist going. Nine times out of 10? It's a '90s inspired playlist so I can belt Britney and Alanis while I lament the fact that no one in my house knows to rinse their plate before they put it in the sink. If you're in the same boat, then you're absolutely going to love these song lyric dishcloths from AlwaysFits.com. You thought Marie Kondo was motivating you to clean your kitchen, but it's these punny towels that actually bring you the ultimate joy.

I'm kind of a weirdo — I absolutely love dishcloths. When my husband and I were closing on our first house, we were forbidden by our mortgage lender to buy anything big. No huge appliances, no expensive furniture — our accounts and credit needed to remain as clear as possible so the closing stayed on track. But after a date night of browsing Target, I couldn't help myself. I had to buy something. Funnily enough, that was the night I bought Marie Kondo's The Magic Art of Tidying Up, but it was also the night I bought a dish towel covered in whisks that says, "now watch me whisk." You guys. It's hilarious.

Any chance I get to buy a cute dishcloth is a good one, but give me one with a kitchen pun? Oh, I'm on board. And AlwaysFits.com has some hilarious ones — especially if you're into song puns. From Britney Spears to Missy Elliott, your favorites are here.

Is Alanis stuck in your head now? You're welcome. But these dishcloths are even better than your standard soft, hanging towel. According to the AlwaysFits.com website, this dish cloth is a Swedish invention that dries stiff and flat, but when you wet it, it becomes the perfect soft cloth for all of your cleaning needs. Better yet, it can be used on practically every surface, and you can wash it in your dishwasher and just dry over the faucet. Seriously, I'm about to buy a thousand of these because I have two children and need at least that many.

Alanis not the one you love? You oughta know. (GET IT?) But there are several others to choose from, including a TLC-inspired version that simply says, "I don't want no scrubs," a Britney Spears version that says, "Clean me, baby, one more time," and one from The Police: "Every dish you take, I'll be washing you."

But my absolute favorite? My girl Missy, of course.

If Missy can't inspire you to clean, I don't know what can. The best part about these pads is that they're effective, but they're also a major statement piece for your kitchen. Prop them up by your sink, get a special shelf to show them off, and admire how they look when drying after a great cleaning sesh. Don't forget the tunes.