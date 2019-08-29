If you want to start an argument in a crowded room, ask out loud which Reese's holiday shape is the best. You'll quickly learn that everyone has a favorite. And for those who love the pumpkins most of all, a 2-pound bag of Reese's pumpkins is now available for under $10 at BJ's Wholesale Club. If that's not a reason to sign up for a membership, what is?

Food reporters have ranked the best Reese's holiday shapes time and time again, with the pumpkins falling in different places each time because, at the end of the day, each holiday shape has its pros and cons. For example, Jezebel suggested that the pumpkins fall in the middle of the pack, while Thrillist placed them at number 15 out of all 62 products Reese's makes. To their credit, Reese's pumpkins haven't gone viral due to any unfortunate shape scandals like their cousins, the Reese's Christmas trees — Food and Wine shared some of Reese's responses to fans pointing out that the tree candies look more like poop emojis than a fir tree.

While your personal preference of Reese's holiday shape may lean towards hearts, eggs, or trees, the pumpkins are in stores now, and in bigger quantities than ever. Besides, who says you can’t start eating Halloween candy in August? If PSLs are allowed, so is this.

This 2.6-pound bag of Reese’s peanut butter pumpkins is here to convince you to convert from a tree fan to a pumpkin stan. It may be hard to quantify exactly how many pumpkins it takes to make more than two pounds of candy, so here's the math: that's 60 peanut buttery pumpkins. For $9.99, it feels like the trick in trick-or-treating.

If Reese's pumpkins just don't do it for you, BJ's also has other Halloween candies in massive quantities too. Assorted Hershey's bars are out here in 5-pound bags so you don't run out while answering the door for little ghosts and ghouls. You can also choose whether you'll be a chocolate candy house or a fruity candy house with these bulk assortments of sweet and sour favorites from Nestle and Mars.

And if, by some Halloween miracle, you manage not to eat every last pumpkin, fear not. There are plenty of Reese's recipes out there to make good use of your leftover pumpkins. Gimme Some Oven's recipe for chocolate peanut butter mini cheesecakes calls for some chopped Reese's as a topping. And Brown Eyed Baker's peanut butter cup cookies would work just as deliciously with a halved or quartered Reese's pumpkin baked in the center. And the Reese's pieces in this Rice Krispies treat recipe from My Baking Addiction could be swapped out for diced pumpkins, too.

Or, you can always pop them in the freezer to thaw and enjoy year-round. Stilltasty.com reports that peanut butter cups stored in the freezer are best within 10 to 12 months, but are safe to eat indefinitely. That means you can stock up on 2-pound bags of pumpkins this year and enjoy them until they're back on the shelves next Halloween.