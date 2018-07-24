This Baby Girl's Hair Is So Thick & Luxurious, You Have To See It To Believe It

My babies were all born with varying degrees of hairiness. The first was pretty much bald, the second had a receding hairline, the third balding, and the last had a nice little dusting of fine black hair. Nothing like what you are about to see here. In fact, I've never seen anything quite like this in my lifetime. This baby girl's hair is so thick and luxurious, you just have to see it to believe it.

Even then you might not believe it. Because how often is it that you see a 7-month-old baby with nicer hair than yours? It's sort of damaging to the ego, actually, but there you have it. A little girl in Japan called Baby Chanco on Instagram has amassed a following of more than 107,000 fans based on the fact that nobody can get over this adorable kid's head of hair (You can follow Baby Chanco here). According to AOL, she was born in December 2017 with a full head of hair, and since then her hair has gotten more ridiculously lush with each passing month.

This kid was already cute enough with her sweet little cheeks and big eyes, but the addition of all that hair (frequently styled in some pretty adorable and hilarious ways) really puts her over the top, baby-wise.

Here she was not long after she was born.

And here she is today, at 7 months old.

So here is what is extra amazing about this mesmerizing Instagram account; the parents just called it "hair diary," put up 46 pictures, and let the followers rack up naturally. Which they have, of course. People from all over the world have gotten really into just marveling at the amount of hair Baby Chanco has, not to mention the fact that it looks to be in great shape. The kind of hair some of us pay stylists all of our money to get and yet never really achieve.

One person commented, "look at the hair on this baby !!! 😂😍💗"

Another wrote, "is that for real?!?"

"how do I get her hair?!" one more commented.

Yet another accurately chimed in, "you won’t be disappointed. This is the cutest darn thing."

That's the real question, isn't it? Because humans are a selfish bunch, I think most people are less interested in how Baby Chanco got her delicious head of hair than they are in how they can get hair like hers.

It does seem almost impossible that any baby could have that much thick, gorgeous, natural hair doesn't it? Well, here is a picture of Baby Chanco in a front pack, to prove that this is her hair and also how hilarious this would look if you were walking down the street.

So now that you've seen Baby Chanco and her amazing head of hair, I bet you want to know how to get your own baby's hair to grow faster, right? Well, according to Livestrong, the amount of hair your baby is born with is pretty much down to genetics, so you're not going to be able to do much about that. But there are a few ways to stimulate hair growth in your baby, in case you were hoping to start a Baby Chanco-inspired Instagram page of your own. Encourage a little supervised tummy time every day to give the hair at the back of their head a fighting chance to grow, massage a tiny bit of gentle shampoo into their scalp to stimulate hair follicles, and brush away their cradle cap with a comb, as Livestrong noted.

Do all of these things, and perhaps you too can have a baby with a full head of luscious locks. Or just let your kid have their regular hair and follow Baby Chanco on Instagram like the rest of us.