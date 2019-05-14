Royal baby mania has reached a fever pitch recently with the arrival of the newest royal, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Even though nobody knows exactly what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be clothing Master Archie in for years to come, if Meghan Markle's maternity style is any indication of how they will dress their little one, you can rest assured that Baby Sussex will be properly stylish. And soon, you too can dress your baby like a royal with Tea Collection's Baby Sussex set.

Yes, you read that right. You can soon dress your very own baby in an adorable layette capsule set inspired by Baby Sussex and all things royal. Whether you have a little duke or duchess on your hands, Tea Collection has you covered with an exclusive design for both boys and girls to commemorate the birth of Master Archie.

Each outfit is made from 100 precent pima cotton for supreme softness that is quite luxurious, making it ideal for babies. And the detailing on both the boys and girls' layettes are just stunningly gorgeous.

The white and light blue Royal Baby Duke Set design features a collared seed-stitch top that gives the woven cotton a truly royal feel. The horn button closures are just over-the-top darling. I'm not sure what an infant can put in a teeny tiny breast pocket, but it looks so ridiculously cute that I honestly don't even care if it's not practical. The stately top is paired with white knickers that feature an elastic waist for easy on and off, as well as diaper changes. Because yes, even royal babies need diaper changes.

If you happen to have a little Duchess to dress, you're going to swoon over the Royal Baby Duchess Set. The color of this set is not quite pink and not quite coral, but hovers somewhere in the salmon family and is beyond beautiful. The dainty white crocheted trim on both the wrists and the bottom edge of the sweater is supremely elegant, while the three tiny buttons boast a flower petal design. The girls' sweater set includes matching bloomers with elastic leg holes that are both comfortable and practical for babies on the move.

The best part about purchasing either of the Baby Sussex-inspired Tea Collection designs is that your purchase will support a company that donates to Global Fund For Children, an organization that advocates for children's rights worldwide. Tea Collection founder and CEO, Leigh Rawdon, travels the globe looking for inspiration for the sustainable children's clothing brand, and just like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, believes in creating global connections through charitable causes.

This limited edition royal baby designs are available in sizes 0-9 months, but only 50 sets will be available for purchase in each style when the design officially launches in about six weeks. For now, parents interested in snagging one of these adorable sets can sign up with an email on the Tea Collection website and Tea Collection will send you a link to pre-order your very own layette from the Baby Sussex collection.