For any Disney fans in your life who continue to fight health experts' safety recommendations to help prevent to spread of COVID-19, show them this viral "Be Our Guest" parody called "Wear A Mask." The updated Beauty & The Beast song features the enchanted inhabitants of the Beast's castle being smarter than any other candlestick or tea pot out there. No, this parody is not for kids. But let's be honest, kids aren't the problem in the anti-mask movement, are they?

Noah Lindquist, the assistant conductor of the Lyric Opera in Chicago, Illinois, recently had the brilliant idea to rewrite the lyrics for the famous "Be Our Guest" tune from the 1991 Disney animated classic Beauty & The Beast. The original Oscar-nominated song, written by Alan Menken and performed for the film by Jerry Orbach (voicing Lumiere) and Angela Lansbury (as Mrs. Potts the Tea Kettle), features the cast of characters inviting Belle to sit down so she can be served by the members of the enchanted household.

Lindquist's version, which he performed alongside Ashley Young, has a different kind of message. One could even call it a public service announcement. This time around, Lumiere is asking Belle and whoever else is watching to "Wear A Mask" because it's not "really much to ask" to "tie some fabric 'round your face, oh it's the simplest of tasks."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has strongly advised that people wear protective face coverings when in public places to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, as has the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Dr. Fauci even gets a mention in this song when they sing, "Try not to be so grouchy, have some faith in Fauci!"

Fauci was not the only person to get a shout-out in the song, as people who frequently complain about wearing masks are told to "stop the lies, stop the fight, no one's taking away your rights," as Lindquist sings. "Come on read some data, all you mask debaters. Wear a mask!"

And let's not forget when Mrs. Potts jumps in to sing with an of-the-moment reference to Karen, "It's a mask, it's a mask, Heaven's sake it's just a mask. Such a shame that asking folks to follow rules gets you harassed. You can shout, you can glare, but listen Karen, I don't care. Never seen folks so dramatic over a f*cking piece of fabric!"

The song is so brilliant and timely that it has amassed millions of views on YouTube, Twitter, and Lindquist's Instagram account since he posted it on Oct. 12. "I truly cannot believe my eyes. This is the single greatest work of art in Disney history," one person commented, while another said, "This is my favorite thing on the internet today." Dan Stevens, who played Beast in the 2017 live-action Disney remake of Beauty & The Beast, commented with a series of clapping, beast, and rose emojis to share his enthusiasm.

"Wear A Mask" is the parody we need right now because it's doing double duty as the PSA that might actually convince people to stop making such a fuss over a "f*cking piece of fabric."

