When you're a breastfeeding mom, it can often feel like a pretty thankless job. Mostly because the person you're working for is usually eating and so can't exactly say thank you, now, can they? Even if they could, it's probably a safe assumption that they wouldn't. Or maybe I've got it all wrong. Maybe there are some kids out there who want to make sure their moms know they get it, and they figure out how to show a little gratitude in the sweetest way. Like this breastfeeding baby feeding his mom french fries... this kid understands teamwork in a very real sense.

The Facebook page Breastfeeding Mama Talk shared a video recently that's going viral for all the right reasons. The video — which has more than 1.9 million views and over 23,000 shares on Facebook as of Wednesday — shows a mom named Paula Goodwin breastfeeding her little boy in a restaurant, which would often mean she might have to put her own eating on hold while she made sure her little one was fed — but this kid had his mom's back.

As he breastfed, he fed her french fries to make sure she was nice and nourished. Because it's truly a win-win situation, isn't it? She feeds him, he feeds her and everyone is happy. How much do you love this kid?

We all know that it's vital for moms to be getting enough food when they're breastfeeding for a whole host of reasons. First of all, you have to keep your energy up and you need calories to do this. Second of all, you are sharing some of your energy with your breastfeeding baby.

And sure, maybe there will be some naysayers out there who don't think french fries are a great option for a breastfeeding mom, but they tend to be very delicious so can we please all enjoy what this little person is doing? Sweetly feeding his mom while she feeds him? And even better? The little boy's older sister steps in to make sure he's able to reach the bowl to feed their mom. So making sure this woman gets her french fries is a whole family affair. They obviously understand the secret of life.

Of course, the internet loved this video, aptly called "The Circle Of Life." Because how could you not?

"Teamwork makes the dream work lol," one person commented on Facebook.

Another wrote, "This kids already figured out how vending machines work."

"I love how the sister helps and puts the baby’s hand in the bowl when he missed it," one more chimed in.

Those are just some of the over 4,400 comments on the video and Goodwin herself wrote on the Facebook page: "This was a moment I’ll never forget and am so ecstatic we got it on video! Love my babies and the experience of exclusively breastfeeding my last one! I even had a chance to wet-nurse! The 3 yrs of nursing is something that changed my life and will carry with me through the remainder of it."

Plus she was hand fed some french fries, so life is pretty good for this mom. And her thoughtful kid, who knows all about quid pro quo.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.