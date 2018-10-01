If you tuned into President Donald Trump's press conference last Wednesday, you probably remember a female CBS White House correspondent who asked him about the sexual assault allegations surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The journalist continually pressed Trump about the situation, even going as far to ask if the sexual assault allegations against him had shaped his own opinion. The back-and-forth resulted in Trump telling the reporter to "sit down," a move that enraged many. But just when you thought Trump got the last word, the CBS White House Correspondent’s pregnancy announcement took him down in one fell swoop.

CBS White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang isn't afraid to stand up for an important cause. Case in point: at the press conference on Wednesday, Jiang refused to back down when asking Trump questions about Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh. And Jiang made it a point to repeatedly question Trump about how the numerous sexual assault allegations against him (he has denied all of the allegations) might have influenced his views about Kavanaugh.

“How have your personal experiences of being accused by more than a dozen women of sexual misconduct," Jiang started the question, before Trump cut her off, according to Mediate.

“I’ve been accused. I’ve been accused. False accusations. Excuse me. I’ve been accused," Trump fired back to Jiang, according to Marie Claire. "I was accused by — I think it was four women. You can check with Sean Hannity. You can check with Fox, because they covered it very strongly.”

When Jiang tried to ask the question another time, Trump shut her down again. The president then went into a long rant about the women who "make up" claims about him, and the money they've supposedly received for their stories.

Undeterred by Trump's ramblings, Jiang pressed on. “If I could just actually ask my question, Mr. Trump," she said, according to Mediaite. "You didn’t let me ask my question.”

“You’ve been asking a question for ten minutes,” Trump shot back. “Please sit down. Go ahead. Go ahead.”

The awesome part? Jiang did not sit down, asking her question for the billionth time. I think this cements Jiang's status as a hero, right?

Jiang's commitment to the question was important because it eventually led to Trump to admit that his situation does influence his feelings about Kavanaugh. He said, according to The Atlantic:

It does impact my opinion. You know why? Because I’ve had a lot of false charges made against me. I’m a very famous person. Unfortunately. I’ve been a famous person for a long time. But I’ve had a lot of false charges made against me. Really false charges. I know friends that have had false charges. People want fame, they want money, they want whatever.

Following Jiang's showdown with Trump, she took to Twitter on Sunday to take a shot at him via her pregnancy announcement. Spoiler alert: it's pretty epic. She wrote:

Personal news: She made a very public debut during this presser, so it’s a good time to share my husband and I are thrilled to meet our baby girl in January! Can’t wait to teach her when a man orders you to “sit down” because he doesn’t like what you’re saying, do anything but :)

Get him, mama. I absolutely love how Jiang slammed Trump through the lens of female empowerment, and it's great to see the mom-to-be standing up for what's right. It goes without saying that this little girl has a phenomenal role model to look up to. Talk about a lucky kid.

Shortly after Jiang shared the happy news, many people responded with with words of encouragement and praise.

"Congratulations to you and your husband!" one person tweeted. "Here's to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them."

"Bravo sweetie but most of all congratulations on your soon to be baby girl," another fan said. "And I have a granddaughter that's 6 and I tell her that all the time."

One commenter chimed in: "Congratulations! A strong, assertive woman who will be a great mom and role model!"

Congrats on your exciting news Jiang, and here's to raising empowered women.