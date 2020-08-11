Even if you think it's too early to start decorating for Halloween, if you want to get your hands on one of last year's most-wanted decor items you'll have to act fast. Michaels' sold-out Halloween tree is back in stock, but there's no telling for how long because if last year is any indication, it will be tough to get your hands on one.

This dark, spookier version of the classic ceramic Christmas tree decoration was a huge hit last year. The trend of Halloween trees was so big that by the time the actual holiday rolled around, there were none to be found on shelves, leaving anyone who was hoping to snag one in October (or even on clearance on Nov. 1) very disappointed.

The black tree with purple and orange lights and a jack-o-lantern topper is one of many great pieces of Halloween decor the craft store has to offer. They also have pre-lit ceramic pumpkins, monsters, and skulls you can put around the house to add a little extra magic. If you prefer more traditional decor pieces, Michaels carries stacked pumpkins, tall porch signs, and door wreaths, too.

Regardless of your decor style, this little tree will fit nicely in your home. Just grab one now while you still can, because they're basically the decor equivalent to the full-size bars that get cleaned out of candy bowls during the first hour of Trick or Treat.