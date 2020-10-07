This Chicco Travel System Will Be Almost $100 Off On Amazon Prime Day

You can expect to see deals on all sorts of items on Amazon Prime Day 2020 (an event actually spanning two days, Oct. 13 and Oct. 14), including, of course, Amazon’s own devices like Kindles and Firesticks. But as any parent who uses Prime to stock up on items like diapers from the comfort of their own couch can attest, Amazon is also a convenient one-stop-shop for baby products, and the Chicco Prime Day sale is a great time to buy some new gear.

On Oct. 13 and 14, via Prime (FYI, it's not too late to become a Prime member), Chicco will be offering 25% off on must-haves like car seats, high chairs, and a new travel system. And if you want to support small businesses but still save, through Oct. 12, Prime members will receive a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when they spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses within Amazon.

So, if you have a new baby on the way or your toddler is bursting out of their car seat or you just can't deal with that impossible-to-fold stroller anymore, then you'll want to check out the deals below. Just be ready to "add to cart" when the deals go live, because they won't last long.

1. An Infant Seat Chicco KeyFit 35 Infant Car Seat Amazon | $249.99 $187.49 see on amazon The KeyFit 35 is Chicco's top rated infant seat, according to a publicist for the brand. It's easy to install and offers more head and leg room, so you'll get more use out of if than some of the other, smaller infant seats.The harness can accommodate a child up to 32 inches tall. Plus, this has one-click technology that makes it a snap (literally) to attach to compatible Chicco strollers.

2. A Travel System Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System Amazon | $379.99 $284.99 see on amazon You'll get the Bravo stroller, KeyFit 30 infant car seat, and the seat base at an amazing price with this travel system. The stroller reclines and includes a tray with two cup holders (one for your coffee and one for a bottle). You can easily remove the tray and the canopy if you need a lighter stroller for the day, and this style mercifully folds using one hand. The Bravo accommodates all KeyFit and Fit2 click-in attachment seats, and if you're not into polka dots, the system also comes in light gray, dark gray, and black.

3. A High Chair That Grows With Your Child Chicco Stack 1-2-3 Highchair Amazon | $99.99 $74.99 see on amazon You'll get years of use out of this 3-in-1 highchair. It goes from classic highchair to booster (the chair detaches from the frame so you can secure it to dining chairs) to a stool with a backrest that can accommodate up to 60 pounds.