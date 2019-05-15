Whether you’re en route to the beach, a boat day, or a backyard barbecue, you’re probably reaching for a tired old lunchbox or distinctly not-cute insulated bag to bring along food or drinks. But why carry around a bulky old cooler when you could rock the literal cutest-ever corgi cooler tote?

Corgis (and their adorable butts) have been having an internet moment for a while now, and if you’re a fan of these dogs and their sploots, this product is an absolute must-have for you. Unlike the clunky, plastic coolers of yesteryear, this cooler tote actually looks like an adorable purse, not something you’d find in your dad’s garage. It’s a faux leather material, making it fashion-forward, vegan-friendly, and super durable. It should also last for years, so you can enjoy your purse pet for years to come. The insulated design is large enough to keep a hot dish hot, or multiple drinks cold.

The corgi cooler is made by TrueZoo, who specializeS in all sorts of critter-themed pool and party gadgets, like a whale-shaped cocktail shaker and kitty cat wine glass charms. TrueZoo products are currently 50 percent off on zulily.com for a limited time, so if you’re in the market for a prancing corgi cooler, now is the time to strike — it’s just $24.99! Zulily has plenty of other corgi products to choose from too, including corgi socks, a corgi change purse, and even a “top dog” corgi notebook.

Personally, I spend a lot of my summer at the beach or the pool, boating with friends, or visiting the springs here in Florida. That means I’m always carting around a big lunchbox that doesn’t really keep my drinks cold, but at least has comfortable shoulder straps, or a giant cooler that keeps cans icy but is such a pain to carry. Like, literally painful. Coolers full of ice and cans are heavy, and they have a way of banging into your shins no matter how hard you try to avoid it. This corgi cooler tote would solve all of those problems: it’s compact enough to carry on my shoulder comfortably since my hands are always full of SPF 100 and towels, but is actually insulated enough to do its job. Because the last thing I want is to finally lay down on my towel at the beach and realize my adult beverages are lukewarm.

Also, because the bag is made of a faux leather material, it’s super easy to wipe down if it gets sandy while I’m at the beach or dirty while it’s sitting at a campsite at the springs. There’s nothing worse than trying to get sand out of a car’s interior, so being able to just wipe it down before popping it into the backseat is possibly the best feature ever. You know, other than its Instagram potential.

So if you’re in the market for a new cooler before the weather heats up and summer events start popping up on your calendar, the corgi cooler tote may just be your new best friend.