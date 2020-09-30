I love decorating my home for the holidays. Halloween is definitely a favorite, but I also go all out for Thanksgiving and Christmas, so I am all the way here for a simple tip that makes my home just a bit more festive. This dry erase Halloween photo decorating hack lets you easily personalize your family photos with a dry erase marker, and I honestly can't believe I haven't been doing this for years.

Liz Stanley of the lifestyle blog Say Yes posted the genius tip to her Instagram page, explaining just how easy it is to achieve. "Use dry erase markers to add a little bit of festive spook to family photos," she wrote, noting that the marker totally wipes off right after. How much more simple can it get? In fact, you probably already have everything you need on hand to make it happen.

If you already have family photos around your home, just grab a dry erase marker and have at it. Add a witch hat to the top of your youngest kiddo's head, have a spider dropping down from the corner of the frame, draw some cat whiskers on your partner — anything goes. And if you don't have any framed prints to decorate, this is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the portrait mode on your phone's camera and snap some cute pics to frame, decorate, and feature throughout the house.

Between working, caring for school-aged kids, engaging in self-care, and keeping up with general household duties, you could say my plate is pretty full. I know I can't be the only one who struggles to come up with easy, quick, kid-friendly ways to decorate my home for different holidays. Halloween is especially tricky when you have little ones who are easily spooked by decor that even borders on creepy. With this dry-erase marker hack, I can personalize our family photos in a not-so-scary way this season.

Another incredibly smart point to be made here is that this photo decorating tip doesn't just work for Halloween. You can utilize this tactic throughout the year during different holidays to add a festive touch to your photos. For Thanksgiving, add some turkey feathers or a pilgrim's hat, then use a red marker to draw a Santa hat or a brown marker for reindeer antlers at Christmastime. It also works for New Year's Eve, Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day, Independence Day — every single holiday. Literally, the sky is the limit here. You can wipe the glass clean whenever it's time to swap holidays, or leave it blank in between.

If you're looking for a simple, inexpensive, but festive way to celebrate the season, add this dry erase marker hack to the very top of your decorating to-do list.