Stay-at-home orders are easing up in some states, which means pools, beaches, and lakes might actually open in time for summer. In that case, you're going to need this giant FUNBOY dayclub float for four so you can enjoy those summer rays to the max with your friends or family close by. Also, this float isn't just going to keep your head above water. It's basically a cabana full of air, with tons of cool features for maximum comfort.

From inflatable float brand FUNBOY comes the GIANT DAYCLUB, which is basically the most comfortable looking float in the entire world. First things first: it's huge! 10 feet long and 8 feet wide to be exact, and able to seat four people comfortably. The DAYCLUB has two floating pads so you can swim right up and climb aboard more easily without tipping your friends out of their seats, and includes two mesh foot pools so you can dip your toes in the water while seated inside.

Also, because we all need a little vitamin D (but not too much), the GIANT DAYCLUB features a removable sunshade. You can clip the sunshade into the ceiling when you need a break from direct sunlight, or unclip it to soak up as many rays as possible. There's also a cooler built into the center of the float so you can pack drinks, snacks, adult beverages, or whatever your heart desires on ice.

Because summer won't be the same for everyone, FUNBOY will also be donating a portion of all profits to FEEDING AMERICA to support food banks feeding those suffering during COVID-19. So, even if you're not looking for a massive floating cabana, maybe one of their other products will call to you so you can support this mission. FUNBOY is known for their patterned inflatable tubes, swans and unicorns galore, inflatable kiddie pools, and floats sized for your dog all on their online store.