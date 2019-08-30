For me, it just wouldn’t officially be Halloween without spending time with the Sanderson Sisters. Every year, my husband and I have Hocus Pocus on in the background while we’re handing out candy, and you better believe we’ll turn it on when we get back from trick-or-treating with our son this year. Speaking of trick-or-treating, I feel like it’s hard to find a good costume these days, especially if you don’t want to be a sexy pineapple or something ridiculous. And this is why I am so excited to share this Hocus Pocus dress ($128, Shop Disney). Not only will you be paying tribute to the best Halloween movie and Halloween characters of all time, but you’ll look festive and beautiful in it, too.

When Hocus Pocus came out in 1993, it only made $39.5 million according to E! Online News. But you wouldn't believe that now, since the movie definitely has a cult following — especially with people in their early '30s. My mom and I literally rented the movie from Blockbuster (remember those?) every Friday for a month. In fact, we rented it so much they just gave the movie to us to keep. We were that obsessed. Which is why I think this dress may just be the perfect dress for Halloween.

According to the description, you'll also look "bewitching" with the gorgeous sweetheart neckline, flared skirt, and Sanderson Sisters screen art on the bottom. It also has an embroidered “Tonight we fly,” complete with a broom, vacuum, and mop. And did I mention the skirt has pockets? Now that is magical. You can really take it to the next level with the Hocus Pocus Spell Book Clutch Purse ($65, Shop Disney). Also, if you’re lucky enough to be going to Disney this year for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the Hocus Pocus dress would also be absolutely perfect for that, too. And also, I hate you.

A couple other Disney dresses that would fit in perfectly with a spooky good time at a Disney Halloween party (or a regular Halloween party, or even trick-or-treating) would be this incredible Sally Dress from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and most definitely this Haunted Mansion Dress based on everyone’s favorite spooky ride at Disney.

The Sally dress looks like it came straight out of The Nightmare Before Christmas with its perfect patchwork design, and you will look magical in the A-line silhouette. There is also a white embroidered "Sally signature" at the hem, making it even more special. And The Haunted Mansion dress looks simply elegant with the "lace screen art print" on the bodice, black ruching at the waist, and a "flocked wallpaper print on ombre-dyed skirt," according to the description. It also has a coordinating "Hatbox Ghost Satchel" that you can purchase on the Shop Disney website. And it is definitely a little bit creepy and perfect for Halloween.

The Hocus Pocus dress is just perfect for celebrating Halloween, no matter if it's just trick-or-treating, going all out and heading to Disney World for their Halloween party bash, or just having a Hocus Pocus marathon in your living room. A virgin doesn't even have to light a candle for you.