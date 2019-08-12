If you're a fan of the iconic '90s movie starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, you're going to literally jump over your broomstick with joy when you see what is for sale right this minute on Etsy. The famous line "I smell children" uttered by Najimy's character Mary Sanderson is emblazoned on this Hocus Pocus-themed welcome mat that will undoubtedly lay on the doorstep of every basic witch mom this Halloween season.

With kids, you pretty much have to have some sort of mat to catch all of the grime they will attempt to track inside. After all, your kids are probably going to be traipsing in and out of the house with muddy feet, shoes that have stepped in gum, and possibly the neighbor's freshly cut grass all over them. Honestly, you never can tell. In addition to being an iconic line from the movie, having a door mat that reads "I smell children" is one of the most appropriate things any mom could place in front of her door. Because likely, your guests will be able to smell their stench from the front door — especially when your toddler goes on a bath strike. Mmmm... smells like rebellion and chicken nuggets.

I'm admittedly not a super fan who watches Hocus Pocus on repeat every Halloween, but a few years back my stepchildren begged me to watch it with them when it aired on TV during the fall season. I quickly remembered why the Sanderson sisters of my childhood are basically Halloween royalty. Just a quick recap for those who may not remember the magic that these three witches brought to all of our childhoods — Winifred, or "Winnie," Sanderson leads the trio of sisters as they are brought back from the dead in Salem 300 years after they were executed, by the kids who live in the same town. Although it sounds like something straight out of a horror film, hilarity ensues when those same kids steal the witches' spell book to attempt to keep them from becoming immortal.

Other fall-themed offerings from the Etsy shop of NCDandCo feature priceless sayings like "Witch, please" and "Come back with pumpkin spice lattes" to help get you in the spirit of the best season of all. One of my personal favorite fall door mats from NCDandCo's Etsy shop happens to be from another cult classic movie, Mean Girls, although the inclusion of the "w" word that rhymes with bore may not be everyone's cup of tea.

Whether you dance around pretending to be Sarah Sanderson every year for Halloween or not, you definitely want this door mat if you know all of the words to "I Put A Spell On You," or even if just you want a clever way to warn your guests of the impending scent of rotting milk in sippy cups that may be lurking under your couches. For less than $40, this hilariously appropriate-for-moms 18x30-inch door mat can be yours to use each and every Halloween season. Although, you could honestly use it all year long.

No matter if you choose the "I smell children" door mat to advise guests to plug their noses for fear of stinky kid feet in the immediate area, or you just want to celebrate your favorite childhood movie, remember — no Halloween is complete without a little Hocus Pocus.