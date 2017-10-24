This Mom Is Warning Parents About Marshmallows After A Terrifying Experience With Her Toddler
There are certain foods most parents avoid when their children are toddlers for fear of potential choking hazards: hard candies, popcorn, whole grapes that have not been cut into quarters. In general, hard food that is difficult to chew into smaller pieces should be avoided at all times. But what about soft food? While many parents might not realize the danger, this mom is warning people about marshmallows. Because her 17-month-old daughter choked on one recently, and it was a harrowing experience.
As she detailed in a Facebook post, Niamh Reid of Ireland was picking up her 17-month old daughter Doireann from her daycare center when she made a horrible discovery — little Doireann had been given a marshmallow as a treat and couldn't swallow it. Reid told The Independent that her daughter was "turning blue" and lost consciousness. As emergency services were called, Reid and her husband David watched their daughter in despair as she remained unresponsive. She told the publication:
Doireann spent two days at a local hospital and has recovered, but the experience left Reid with a mission; she took to social media to share the dangers of offering seemingly innocuous marshmallows to small children. She wrote in a Facebook post:
Reid went on to recommend that parents simply get rid of any marshmallows they might have and to spread the word. Because, as she pointed out, her family was one of the "lucky ones." They got to bring their little girl home.
In 2010, the American Academy of Pediatrics recognized the potential choking hazards of marshmallows — along with other serious food culprits like hot dogs and grapes — by asking the FDA to issue warning labels on packaging to caution the public. While choking on latex balloons caused the most damage at the time — 29 percent of fatal choking incidents were caused by accidentally inhaling a piece of balloon, the AAP reports — foods like marshmallows and peanut butter shared a similar danger. The AAP report explains:
The latent danger of soft foods like marshmallows needs to be shared with parents and caregivers of small children, and Reid's post has already made a difference. It has been shared nearly 5,000 times, and the comments below her post are full of people being tagged to warn them to stay away from the marshmallows.
Because let's face it; there are plenty of foods that can be given to small children as a treat that won't potentially cut off their oxygen supply. The marshmallows can wait.
Watch Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:
Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.