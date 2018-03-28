This Mom Received A Letter From Her Kid's Dentist Threatening To Report Her To The Authorities
Imagine picking up your mail at the end of the day. You sit down at the kitchen table, maybe with a coffee at your elbow. Take a minute to look through the letters and see one from your kid's dentist. It shouldn't be a big deal, right? A reminder for a cleaning, a check up, the usual suspects. Not like this mom's letter from a dentist threatening to report her to the authorities over a missed follow-up appointment. Imagine opening up that letter as a mom, feeling threatened and judged by a dental practice for "neglecting" her child.
It's what happened to Pennsylvania mom Trey Hoyumpa. Last week, she opened up a letter from a local dental office, Smiles 4 Keeps, letting her know that she had missed a follow-up appointment for one of her children. As Hoyumpa noted in an email to Romper, the letter did not specify which child had missed the appointment, nor did it "list any actual complications, concerns, or procedures." In fact, the letter did not address Hoyumpa nor her husband by name. Instead, the letter goes full tilt into accusation mode, noting that "According to the law, failure to bring your child in for dental care is neglect."
The letter continues:
Romper reached out to Smiles 4 Keeps for comment and is awaiting a response.
While the dental practice acknowledged in the letter that they hadn't reported Hoyumpa's failure to bring her child to the dentist at that point, it remained an option. And Hoyumpa was understandably upset at the accusation that she was neglecting her child. She took to Facebook to share the letter, writing, "Got this letter in the mail today. Smiles4Keeps bullies the parents, controls the care behind closed doors, and turns parents into villains…and I will not stand for it anymore!!!"
She explained to Yahoo Lifestyle:
She wasn't the only one who was angry; hundreds of parents took to Facebook to respond to the letter:
Hoyumpa says that she told the receptionist her family would not be returning to the practice because of the inconvenience of not scheduling her kids' appointments together and also because she was reportedly not allowed to stay in the room while they were having procedures, nor was she ever able to even meet the dentist. After she shared her experience on Facebook, Dr. Wezmer of Smiles 4 Keeps defended the letter to WNEP, saying:
Hoyumpa noted that she has not been contacted by anyone in the office since sharing the letter.
Smiles 4 Keeps also shared a statement on Facebook regarding Hoyumpa's letter:
There is a massive difference between being a health care provider concerned for a child's welfare and sending out what looks to be a form letter blithely accusing parents of neglectful behavior if they miss a follow-up appointment. Making harmful assumptions won't help anyone, and the best way to ensuring any child's well being is to encourage open communication between health care providers and parents.
So skip the form letters, perhaps, and talk to parents with a little empathy. It could make all the difference in the world.
