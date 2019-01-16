When your baby is sick there's nothing you won't do to help them. And sometimes let's face it, you have to get a little inventive if you want them to get better. Sometimes, you have to get *really* inventive, apparently, and start using some items laying around the house that aren't generally used for babies, but there you have it. A mom's got to do what a mom's got to do. Like this mom, who used a vibrator to clear her baby's chest congestion. And guess what everyone, that hack worked so let's all celebrate a quick-thinking mom, shall we?

The Facebook page for breast pump manufacturer Melons and Cuties shared the story of a mom, who shall remain anonymous because she certainly doesn't need any negative feedback for a genius hack, who was struggling with her little one. It seems her baby's chest was seriously congested, and she was having a hard time finding a solution. So she decided to get creative. As Melons and Cuties noted, "Our customer shares her remedy for chest congestion!! Use on baby’s back while sitting in a steamy bathroom. Brilliant!!!" Because who doesn't want to be able to help their baby with whatever might be on hand, including their vibrator?

Melons and Cuties went on to note in their post that this type of treatment has been known to work for respiratory issues in the past:

Note that many hospitals and respiratory therapists use these in the treatment of respiratory issues on the BACK in hospital settings. It is common practice. We are just sharing the information and do NOT sell this product.

This is one of those brilliant hacks that you might not consider, but when you think about it makes total sense. Of course the vibration would help to loosen mucus and clear the airways for a little one. In fact, another parent shared their own experience using a vibrator to help their little one's chest congestion in the comment section:

This works. I used it on my son (with a brand new vibrator before anyone else calls me disgusting again... ) He's had croup and a chest infection. He coughed up so much crap yesterday after spending hours in emergency the night before struggling to breathe.

This post obviously resonated with loads of parents considering it's been viewed more than 5.2 million times in the past week and shared 19,000 times. The comment section, which is usually a dumpster fire of negativity on social media, was actually full of support for this brilliant idea (and loads of puns and sly jokes too, but I'll let you check for yourself on those ones):

Just because something has a sexual purpose some of the time does not mean that’s the only thing it’s good for. This logic also applies to people. Having a sick child can be hellish. Within reason I say whatever works.

HILARIOUS!!! But also a BRILLIANT representation of how motherhood requires you to be resourceful lol REAL LIFE

Melons and Cuties owner and breastfeeding educator Cristy Snider told Kidspot that using a vibrator to help with congestion is nothing new:

I had a couple of clients who had been sent home from the hospital with a vibrator for their child with cardiac issues from the hospital to help keep the lungs clear. It’s been used for years, but who’s going to announce they’ve been sent home with a vibrator?

I'm not sure why people would be bothered by using a vibrator for anything other than getting down; after all, don't you want everything you own to be multipurpose?

This mom has got it figured out.