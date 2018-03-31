This Mom's Post About Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Losing A Best Friend Is A Powerful Ode To Self-Love
When I was about seven years old, my best friend found a new best friend. It was life-altering at the time, although I probably never said a word. I felt deeply alone for the first time in my short life. Lost without a friend to act as a mirror. Because I didn't yet know that I was meant to be my own mirror. When I read this mom's post about her 5-year-old daughter losing her best friend, it really struck a chord with me. Because it's so easy to brush off the very real, deep connection of a childhood friendship and the loneliness that can descend when it ends. I'm so glad Allison Kimmey chose a different path with her daughter. A path that, while acknowledging the sadness of losing a friend, will lead her towards something infinitely more important.
Mom of two Allison Kimmey took to Instagram earlier this week to share a story about her 5-year-old daughter Cambelle. It seems little Cambelle was in tears when Kimmey picked her up from a party because her best friend had moved on to find a new best friend of her own. And Kimmey decided to take the bull by the horns and have a heart-to-heart with her daughter about the most valuable friendship any person can have; with themselves.
Kimmey shared her conversation with Cambelle on Instagram, where she explained that she would have friends all her life. Some would stay and some might leave:
At the end of the day, Kimmey explained to her daughter, the best gift a person can give themselves is to be their own best friend. And as she explained in her Instagram post:
Kimmey's post has been met with gratitude from people who needed a gentle reminder that they can be their own best friend as well. Followers posted messages that read:
Kimmey told Romper that she grew up as an only child, and because of this:
It's not easy to be your own best friend, especially when we live in a culture that glorifies self-doubt and self-recrimination. We can spend so much time giving voice to our inner critics that it can be hard to feel genuine love for ourselves.
This conversation Kimmey had with her daughter is one that works for every adult as well. It acts as a timely reminder that it's ok to actually love yourself instead of waiting to find out your value through someone else's lens.