This Mom's Post About Not Loving Both Her Kids The Same Is Truly Beautiful
I have four sons and they are the loves of my life. When each of them was born, I had this fear that I now know most moms suffer; how will I possibly be able to love this one as much as the last? How will I ever love them the same? And the truth is... you don't. Not really. As this mom's post about not loving both her kids the same points out, our relationship with each child is more complicated, and perhaps more beautiful, than just measuring out equal cups of love.
Casey Huff of the popular Facebook page Etched In Home recently shared a post where she appeared to admit that thing moms are never supposed to admit; she doesn't love her kids the same. This is the thing we do not say as moms of more than one child. I think it's also the thing we don't let ourselves consider, because our love for each of our kids doesn't really feel like something you can quantify. It's not a rating system like, Oh this one's been getting on my nerves today; he gets 7 out of 10. There is no Yelp review for kids, of course, but what Huff is saying about not loving her kids "the same" ends up being about something else entirely.
As the mom of two wrote in her Facebook post:
Of course, Huff had her second son and found that her heart expanded with love for her new baby as well. And while she admits that she does not love them "the same," she loves them with an equal ferocity that so many moms will recognize. Because she doesn't simply love them for being "hers," she loves them for the people they are:
Huff writes that she "loves her big for his spunk, and my little for his sweet. Each one just as much, but never the same."
Here is the thing about a mother's love; it can actually change your child's brain. When a child feels nurtured and protected from a young age, according to a 2012 study in Live Science, it helps them develop a larger hippocampus, the part of the brain that is important for learning, memory, and stress release.
Plenty of other moms who love their children "just as much, but never the same" posted on Huff's Facebook page with their own thoughts on the subject:
If you're a parent, take a moment to reflect on all of the reasons you love your kids today. The internal list we carry for each of our kids is never the same... but I bet it's equal.