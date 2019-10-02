Sometimes little white lies are necessary when it comes to parenting. "No honey, the ice cream truck only plays music when it's out of ice cream," is a personal favorite, for instance. I find these fibs harmless, and it seems to make things slightly easier for mentally-exhausted moms and dads. With this in mind, this mom's trick for getting her kids to calm down before bedtime is seriously genius.

Mom-of-two Jessica D'Entremont is going viral for the clever solution she came up with to help her daughters sit still and prepare their bodies for bedtime. It involves a little white lie, yes. But it's proven to be highly effective. On Sept. 29, D'Entremont shared a photo of her daughters — Emma, 4, and Hannelore, 3 — lying on their bedroom floor while wearing pajamas, according to POPSUGAR. "Looking for a way to keep your kids still....Buy them glow in the dark pjs. Tell them they have to lie really still under the light to 'charge' them," she captioned the photo. "I'm not even sorry." Ha! I love it.

As it turns out, fellow caregivers are seriously impressed with this creative hack. This is evident by the fact that her post has been shared a whopping 109,000 times and liked 177,000 times in just a few days.

See, Emma and Hannelore both have sensory processing disorders, D'Entremont tells Romper via Facebook Messenger. "Which essentially affects how their brain interprets and receives signals through their senses," she explains. "And so they can get very easily over or unde stimulated. Which can be a problem."

The girls had gone to a fundraising event for their mom's work ahead of the now-viral photo so they had experienced a lot of stimulation that particular evening. "When we got home, it was just kind of their time to start melting down," D'Entremont tells Romper. Ahead of bedtime, the sisters had been jumping on their trampoline, running around, and chasing each other around with their flying Lego dragons.

"The problem we'd get into is that it is time for bedtime. And so that transition to stillness and calm is such a struggle for so many kids — regardless of whether or not there's a diagnosis going on," D'Entremont says.

She continues: "I had kind of pulled these PJs out of the back of the drawer, where they'd been since last year since Halloween. And so I told them — they were still being dragons — if you put these pajamas on and you lie very still on the floor and are very quiet under the light — and I flipped the light on for them — they'll start to glow like a dragon."

Emma and Hannelore were very serious about their desire to glow like a dragon, their mom tells Romper. The sisters lied still on the floor for about 10 minutes "charging" their pajamas. "I was able to settle them into their bed because 'dragons are in their caves' It was quite a bit of fun for us, actually," she explains.

In case you're wondering, the trick is continuing to work its magic but D'Entremont has had to expand a little on her original white lie. "I've started putting the pjs back into their drawer when they get dressed in the morning," she wrote in an update to the original Facebook post. "Unexposed to light all day, they dim and do not glow in the dark, which I explained when they tried to test me last night until they laid down again."

LOL. This clever mom needs to come over to my house and work her magic on my four kiddos at bedtime. Seriously though, I might be investing in some glow-in-the-dark pajamas myself. Because "pajama charging time" is about to be my favorite time of the day.