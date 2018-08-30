This New Duggar Family Portrait Highlights How Much Has Changed For The 19 Siblings

If you think taking a family photo is difficult with a few kids, imagine getting 19 people — including their spouses and kids — together for a photo-op. This is the exact situation the Duggars found themselves in June when they decided to take a new Duggar family portrait. Not only is this photo massive in size, but it also celebrates the clan's many milestones throughout the years. A lot has changed for the 19 siblings, to say the least.

In July, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes shot of their photo shoot featuring all of the Duggar grandkids. The hilarious snap shows an overwhelmed looking Jim Bob and Michelle as they attempt to keep 11 kiddos totally composed: Mackynzie, 8, Michael, 7, Marcus, 5, Israel, 3, Meredith, 3, Spurgeon, 2, Henry, 1, Samuel, 1, Mason 10 months, Gideon, 5 months and Garrett, 1 month. "Grandparents with their darling grand babies!!" the couple captioned the sweet pic on Instagram. Phew, talk about a big crowd.

But wait — that's not all. Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, also shared a video from the photo shoot. And in the hysterical footage, it quickly becomes apparent how hard it is to get a gaggle of kids to sit still for a photo. "Oh my goodness," an exasperated Joy-Anna Duggar complains in the video at one point.

Dillard Family Official on YouTube

The good news is Michelle and Jim Bob finally managed to take a picture with the grandkids and their 19 children. The siblings' significant others also stopped by for the pic, including: Dillard, John-David's fiancée Abbie Burnett, Jessa's husband, Ben Seewald, Joseph's wife, Kendra Caldwell, Joy-Anna's husband, Austin Forsyth, Josh's wife, Anna, and Josiah's wife, Lauren.

Oh, and who could forget Grandma Mary Duggar? The 77-year-old was posed next to Jim Bob and Michelle for the group shot.

"Our beautiful family photo from Josiah and Lauren’s dress rehearsal! We have added little Felicity since then!" the parents of 19 captioned the shot that was shared to Facebook on Tuesday.

In the new photo, it's easy to see just how much has changed in the last five or so years. Not only are most of the older Duggar siblings coupled up (seven Duggars are married in total), but there are ton of new babies to gush over. Although little Felicity didn't arrive in time for the pic, it's so special to see all of the other Duggar grandkids pose together.

And if you want further proof that the Duggar family moves at warp speed, take into consideration their last family photo, shared to Facebook in January.

Back then, little Gideon Forsyth and Mason Duggar weren't born yet, while Jinger had yet to announce her first pregnancy. It's wild how quickly things can change, right?

Following the post, a lot of fans took to the comments section to marvel at the Duggar family's large size.

"I've been waiting for so long for their family photo updated," one person wrote on Facebook. "I'm amazed all the little kids is looking at the camera 😂 Beautiful growing family."

"It is sure nice to see everyone in this picture," someone else chimed in. "All the kids, their kids and the daughter and son in laws and the soon to be in laws too."

"I love it!! Your family keeps growing so fast that you can’t keep up with pictures!" another person added. "You are blessed!!"

"You won't all be able to fit soon!!!!! Family growing like crazy!" a fan said.

Yep, it's clear the Duggar family has evolved in more ways than one throughout the years, and here's to all of their future milestones to come.