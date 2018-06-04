This New 'Wreck-It Ralph 2' Trailer With All The Disney Princesses Might Break The Internet

There's just something about animated Disney films that can make everyone happy. Not only do young kids enjoy them, but their parents and nostalgia lovers alike can have a blast at the movie theater, too. A perfect example of this is the latest Wreck-It Ralph 2 trailer with all the Disney princesses, which already has people demanding the animated film to just take their money... like now.

After being teased about the new movie for too long, fans are finally getting a good look at what's to come. On Monday, the first full length trailer for Wreck-It Ralph 2 finally dropped and it does not disappoint. The trailer is filled with so many amazing moments and references that will make fans even more excited for the film's upcoming premiere.

While the first Wreck-It Ralph film took viewers on a journey through classic video game consoles, according to Wired, this second film vows to do the same. Except this time, Wreck It Ralph and his trusty sidekick, Vanellope von Schweetz, are taking viewers on a journey through the internet, instead of video games. If there is one thing that people spend a lot of time on, it's the internet, and the trailer is filled with things that everyone can relate to, no matter how skilled you might be in navigating the World Wide Web.

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

In the trailer, there are glimpses of super popular websites and apps, like Amazon and Snapchat, real life Twitter birds "tweeting" out comments, and information flying through the air. It's the perfect visualization of the internet, putting every single favorite website and app in motion and in one place.

But perhaps the most exciting moment from the trailer is the long awaited Disney princess scene, which had fans freaking out on Twitter last week. On Tuesday, Disney released a new still from the film of Vanellope surrounded by the Disney princesses — and now fans finally get a glimpse of those princesses in the motion. In the scene from the trailer, fans get to see the princesses get a little violent with Vanellope, until they go through a list of "princess stereotypes" and find out that she is a princess herself. Needless to say, the scene from the trailer is just as good as the still.

People on Twitter were just as excited to see the princesses in motion this week as they were to see the photo of them last week.

This Disney princess scene is worth getting excited about. All of the living original voice actresses for the specific Disney princesses lent their voices to the project, according to Entertainment Weekly, and it's one of the first times that people will see their favorite 2D animation characters (like Cinderella and Pocahontas) be drawn in 3D. Not to mention, according to Entertainment Weekly, this is the first time that a lot of people will see the Disney princess act not so "princess like" (watch the trailer to see what they mean). With that said, it's hard not to get excited about the movie.

But once fans have watched and re-watched the Disney princess scene in the trailer 25 times in a row, they might want to take a closer look at the other scenes. This new trailer introduces two new characters to the Wreck-It Ralph franchise, according to USA Today — a "know-it-all search engine" character named KnowsMore, who autofills people's thoughts and a character named Yesss, who helps Ralph become "hip and cool" according to USA Today. Together, they're sure to make Ralph and Vanellope's journey through the internet a lot more interesting.

But fans shouldn't get too excited just yet. Wreck-It-Ralph 2 doesn't premiere until Nov. 21, which happens to be Thanksgiving Day, according to Variety. But to help pass the time, go ahead and watch the trailer over and over again to tide you over until you can see the Disney princess scene on the big screen. The wait will surely be worth it.