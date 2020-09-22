If your idea of the perfect Halloween decoration is a cheery pink swine dressed in not-so-scary witch attire, this Peppa Pig Halloween inflatable is exactly what you need in your yard this year. Your toddler will absolutely go hog wild over this. I bet they jump in mud puddles all day to celebrate.

Decorating for spooky season when you have little ones who are afraid of everything can be tough. Going all out for the sake of impressing trick-or-treaters, but still respecting your young child's fear of skeletons and spiders, is a bit of a balancing act. This usually involves settling for fall-themed decor like scarecrows and pumpkins over witches and mummies, but friendly Halloween inflatables like this one are usually fair game.

Made by seasonal decor manufacturer Gemmy, the 3.5-foot inflatable features the ever-adorable piglet dressed in her Halloween finest. Although a witch hat rests atop her head, she certainly doesn't look poised to cast any spells. This adorable version of Peppa seems like she's ready to oink her way around the neighborhood, knocking on doors and spreading Halloween cheer in her signature British accent.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

In lieu of her character's signature red jumper, Halloween inflatable Peppa sports a black costume with witchy — but totally friendly — vibes. With a purple and orange tutu-like skirt and striped socks, Peppa's witch costume is completely kid-appropriate and not frightening in the least. Even her black hat is curled at the end and features a gold star on the purple band. The only thing that could make her look more trick-or-treat ready is if she had a plastic orange pumpkin bucket in her hand for collecting candy.

Retailing for $43 at Walmart, this 3.5-foot inflatable is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It self-inflates in seconds when plugged in for easy set-up and also deflates fully so that it can be easily stored when not in use. Stakes and tethers are included so that the inflatable design can stay firmly anchored into your yard. This delightful decoration is illuminated by bright, energy-efficient LED lights, so Peppa can be the shining star of your front yard this Halloween season.

As incredible as it would be to have his marvelous maven of Halloween fun waving from your front yard this year, the Peppa Pig inflatable likely to be out of stock as it's a high-demand item. You can also find it at Lowe's and Wayfair. In the meantime, Walmart has a plethora of other not-so-scary Halloween inflatables in stock to celebrate with. Characters like Poppy from Trolls, Snoopy, and even Mickey Mouse holding a pumpkin, are all available in inflatable form.