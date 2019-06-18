We all know that the Kardashian/Jenner are an exceptionally tight knit bunch. Anyone who has watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians or even just spent about 10 minutes on social media knows the women of the family in particular put each other first, and this includes their kids. But what about the guys in the family (not counting Scott Disick because let's face it, he's just always hanging around). It's rare to see many of the men get too involved with the gaggle of Kardashian grandkids. But that doesn't mean they're not around. This picture of Kanye West with Dream Kardashian proves we might not get the full picture of the family and it almost might prove he's a good uncle. This feels like a double surprise.

Dream Kardashian is the 2-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancee Blac Chyna. Rob Kardashian tends to shy away from the big group family functions his five sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, all appear to enjoy. But he certainly doesn't appear to keep his daughter separate. Dream has been a frequent little star of her aunts' social media feeds as well as having her own Instagram page with 96,000 followers. But here's something you don't see every day; Dream Kardashian comfortably cuddled up to one of the most famous performers in the world, Kanye West.

Who also happens to be her uncle.

The picture features Dream leaning against a seated Kanye with his arm around her. Now I know what you're thinking; he's not even smiling. But I think Tyra Banks would have been impressed with his level of smizing; smiling with his eyes. He looks relaxed and happy. Which has me wondering if Kanye is secretly sort of great with kids?

I mean, he does have four of his own, after all. And he certainly seems especially fond of 6-year-old daughter North, 4-year-old son Saint, 1-year-old daughter Chicago, and new baby boy Psalm. But loving your own kids doesn't always translate into loving your nieces and nephews, does it? And let's not forget, all of the Kardashian babies are related to Kanye through marriage. The rapper was an only child to his late mother Donda West, so all of those adorable nieces and nephews came to him via his wife Kim Kardashian West.

And you know what? By the looks of his actual, genuine smile in this photo with his 1-year-old niece True Thompson via sister-in-law Khloé, I'm going to say he sort of loves it.

While Kanye might not exactly be posting a pile of family pictures on Instagram (and perhaps that's for the best... ), he does host the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan at his Sunday Services every weekend and they have turned into a really lovely family affair.

All in all, I definitely get the sense that Kanye is keeping his family close behind the scenes. And I definitely get the feeling this includes all of the kids.

Because think about how exciting it would be to be part of a big, close family after growing up an only child?

Even Kanye West isn't cool enough to turn his nose up at that.