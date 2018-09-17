The 2018 Emmys is already turning out to be an exciting event. Case in point: At the awards ceremony on Monday, this pregnant Handmaid’s Tale star accidentally revealed her baby's sex while chatting with E!'s Giuliana Rancic. Oops.

Yvonne Strahovski, aka Serena Joy on the Handmaid's Tale, announced her first pregnancy back in May. Many fans of the show were thrilled for the actress, to say the least, and plenty of people expressed interest about the baby's sex.

Although Strahovski decided to keep the important info under wraps in the months following the announcement, she let the news slip during an Emmys red carpet conversation with Rancic. "I'm just gonna hold him in there hope for the best," Strahovski shared when asked about the pregnancy, according to E! News.

Did you catch that pronoun, folks? Yep, Strahovski is having a boy! Praise be.

But in a funny twist, Rancic didn't note the low-key reveal the first time around. After the red carpet host pressed Strahovski about the sex, she joked, according to Us Weekly: "I just let it slip earlier didn't I? Breaking news!"

Tim Loden, Strahovski's husband of a year, joined in on the fun too. "It's out!" Loden quipped to Rancic, according to E! News. "If it changes, we'll let you know." Ah, Strahovski's man has jokes.

Luckily for Strahovski and Loden, they won't have to wait much longer to hold their little guy because he's due "any day" now, according to People. Aww. It sounds like September is set to be a thrilling month for the couple.

