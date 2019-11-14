This Silicone Pie Shield Will Ensure Your Pie Has A Perfect Crust

The two cardinal sins of Thanksgiving include a dry turkey and burning the pie. You'll probably want to invest in a baster, and also maybe this pie shield to specifically save you from the latter sin. Give your crust a nice "tan" instead of a burn with this adjustable silicone pie crust shield, and also easily add those delicate little ornamental crimps all along the edge. I mean, you've got enough going on with Thanksgiving — nobody needs to spend that long with a fork crimping dough.

The Talisman Adjustable Silicone Pie Crust Shield is only $6 right now at Cost Plus World Market. And if you order now, it could be at your house by Nov. 22 — just in time for Thanksgiving. The pie crust shield works with all sizes of pies, from 8 inches to 11.5 inches, it’s BPA-free, heat-resistant, and the best part — it’s dishwasher safe. I know you’ll be hand-washing those blasted fancy dishes and cookware you only use for holidays. Thankfully this doesn’t add to your dish load. Bonus: the packaging is super adorable and vintage. I love it.

If you want to get even fancier with your apple, pumpkin, or sweet potato pie this year (or hell, all three if you’re feeling brave), then you also have to check out some of Tailsman’s other pie accessories. There’s a package of pastry crust stamps; pie crust cutters in festive fall shapes like leaves, apples, and acorns; a pastry wheel cutter, and even a pie weight chai so you don't lose all those beans. (It also looks like a necklace I wore the entirety of the mid ‘90s and early ‘00s, thank you very much Hot Topic.)

And keeping with the vintage feel, all of the above accessories look like you could’ve bought them in the ‘50s, including this adorable pastry guide and cutter, and these super helpful pasty dough rolling pins. The only downside to all of this sweet baking gear is you’ll probably be asked to be in charge of the pies every single Thanksgiving. But it could be worse — you could be in charge of the turkey, right?