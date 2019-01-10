You might think that President Donald Trump's fixation with walls is a new thing in his life. Ever since he decided to run for president, he's been all wall this and wall that. The wall he loves to discuss, as we know all too well, is his proposed (and highly beleaguered) border wall between Mexico and the United States. A wall he is intent on building to keep out people he considers a potential security threat. Well, if this is the case, here's hoping these scary, scary people don't get a gander at this unearthed video of Trump telling students to "go through" a wall no matter what it takes to succeed. Not only is Twitter having a field day with the irony, but perhaps the fabled "criminals" he so frequently mentions will see it as something of a how-to manual.

The clever, hardworking staff at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah managed to find a video from 2004 when Trump, then a simple billionaire real estate magnate, was giving a commencement speech at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York. He was given an honorary degree, according to The Washington Post, although it should be noted that the board of trustees at Wagner College has tried to rescind that degree with a Change.org petition by Wagner alumni, students, and staff.

During his uplifting speech to the graduating class, Trump couldn't help offering a little advice about walls. Specifically, how to get around them in life.

As Trump told the students that sunny day in 2004, 12 years before he would become the 45th President of the United States: "Never, ever give up. Don't allow it to happen. If there's a concrete wall in front of you, go through it, go over it, go around it. But get to the other side of that wall."

I mean, I sort of feel like this video was tailor-made for Twitter reactions, don't you? The irony of it all. A president who is so desperate for a wall that he is willing to risk an ongoing federal government shutdown because he believes it will make that much of a difference... and then there's this video where he essentially says you can simply get around walls if you're persistent?

Take it away, Twitter.

One person wrote, "I'm convinced that his contradictions are here to drive the rest of us insane."

Another tweeted: "More of trumps words coming back to bite him on his HYPOCRITICAL arse."

Another tweeted a GIF of Jack from Will & Grace that says: "I've never been 100% clear on what irony is, but I'm pretty sure that's it."

One more wrote: "Isn't that treason? Giving instructions how to breach our borders? (haha)."

And another aptly concluded, "at this point i feel like he just really likes saying the word wall."

The argument that will almost certainly be made by Trump supporters will be that the POTUS was encouraging students to climb over a metaphorical wall. That this imaginary wall has nothing to do with the real wall Trump is passionately trying to get built at the cost of, well, pretty much anyone who would be willing to foot the bill. Which so far seems to be exactly no one. And when he can't get the Democrats to pay for the wall, instead of trying to climb over the obstacle as he instructed those students, Trump says "bye-bye" and storms on out.

It will be interesting to see how Trump or the White House responds to this newly unearthed video (Romper's request for comment was not immediately returned). My guess, though, is they won't say much. Because what can be said that hasn't already been said by Twitter?