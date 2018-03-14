This Video Of First Graders Singing During A School Walkout Will Bring You To Tears

One month after the devastating shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the world looks a little different. Not as different as it should, I'll grant you, but change is coming. You can feel it in the air. Especially on Wednesday, when students across the country collectively walked out of their classrooms for 17 minutes, to remember the lives lost and to protest Congress' irresponsible handling of gun safety laws. And it wasn't just high school students; some of the youngest students were galvanized as well. If you want to feel inspired, watch this video of first graders singing during a school walkout. Because if this is what the future can look like, perhaps things might not be as bleak as they sometimes seem.

On National School Walkout Day on Wednesday more than 2,500 schools across the United States participated in a 17-minute walkout starting at 10 a.m., according to the event organizers, Women's March Empower. The internet has been inundated with images of high school students walking out en masse, some in silence and some carrying signs and calling out their desire for change. To see better gun safety laws, see their schools protected from the threat of another possible school shooting.

But it was the video of first grade students singing "Let Peace Begin With Me" as they participated in the school walkout which was, perhaps, the most effective of all.

Students who were participating in this protest were doing so to encourage Congress to implement three safety elements into gun law:

Ban assault weapons

Require universal background checks before gun sales

Pass a gun violence retraining order law that would allow courts to disarm people who display warning signs of violent behavior

The organizers also want Congress to recognize "all forms of gun violence, including violence committed by police," and have two specific gun law policies they would like to oppose:

Conceal Carry Reciprocity HR 38 / S 446

Any legislation that would aim to fortify our schools with more guns.

While some might see this rather sophisticated organized movement as something specifically meant for high school students, younger students got involved in National School Walkout Day as well. These first-graders from a school in Philadelphia didn't just get involved, they sang. Sitting in a circle in their warm coats and hats and mittens, lead in song by their teacher. They sang about peace, and about their own role in bringing about peace.

This story is developing...