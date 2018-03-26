Apparently, Meghan Markle's days as a royal started much sooner than previously thought. Home video footage of a young Markle putting on a backyard play with her friends has just been uncovered, and the actress played none other than her future grandmother-in-law. Honestly, this video of an 8-year-old Meghan Markle acting as The Queen is kind of a prophecy into her future as both a royal and an actress.

The video, as reported by the Daily Mail, was uncovered by the mom of Markle's childhood friend, Ninaki Priddy. Markle opens the 11-minute clip by slating to the camera, "The Royal Highness, take one." She then gets into position, and improvises as The Queen while her friends play princesses and servants, following her every order. Queen Meg even wears a crown and perches on a throne (well, a red blanket representing a throne).

She also requests a variety of tasks from her servants: that they make 900,000 cookies, sew her a nice dress, do the grocery shopping, and more. But don't worry, Markle is a very nice queen. She says the cookies are for a meeting she's having, with guests from "Florida and Canada, Mississippi, Missouri." And when one of her servants asks if she can take a walk, Markle says, "yes, you may," and then declares a 10-minute break for all the other girls.

ERL TV on YouTube

"The show was called 'Your Royal Highness' and the star was Meg," Priddy told Daily Mail in reference to the clip. "It's very funny to see this now and given what is going on with her life it's quite eye-opening." She told the outlet that the video was filmed at her home on her ninth birthday, Jan. 29, 1990. That's right — even though it was Priddy's birthday, Markle got to play the lead. Priddy told the outlet that her friend was "always the centre of attention, always the ringleader — it was my birthday but she took the starring role!"

Priddy also confirmed that "Your Royal Highness" was entirely improvised. "It wasn't something we had done before. She just came up with it on the spot," Priddy told the Daily Mail of Markle. "My parents were in the audio-video industry so we always had a camera around. We would do little videos."

Watching this video, it's no wonder that Markle became an actress. Her love of performing was clear from a young age, and having a group of friends who supported her interest likely helped push her towards pursuing acting professionally.

Markle is best known for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits. After seven seasons playing the paralegal turned lawyer, Markle will not be returning for the show's eighth season. Her character was set to leave the show before she and Prince Harry announced their engagement, so she didn't leave the show solely for her new royal life. However, shortly after getting engaged, Markle announced that she was retiring from acting in order to fully focus on her new role in Kensington Palace. In her first joint interview with Prince Harry back in November, Markle said, as per People:

I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change... It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series... I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.

It's pretty funny that two huge parts of Markle's adult life — being an actress and becoming a royal — were foreshadowed in a video from 28 years ago. Who knows, perhaps having a daughter with whom Markle and Prince Harry can put on backyard plays is in the couple's future!

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.