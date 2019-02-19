It's really hard to find a good pregnancy workout routine. I know because I tried sometimes, OK, maybe not that often. Your body feels different and tired and weirdly-shaped on account of the person inside it. But you still need to stay healthy, so I guess the only thing you can do is a little Carpe Diem when the mood and the opportunity strikes, just like Amy Schumer during a recent visit to New Orleans. This video of pregnant Amy Schumer joining a dance troupe's practice is all about seizing the day.

The comedian and her husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child together later this year and her pregnancy has been a real experience to say the least. She has been hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum, a kind of severe morning sickness that can cause dehydration if it goes on for too long and can see pregnant women vomiting up to 50 times in a day, as per BBC. Despite how tough it was to be sick for so long, Schumer shared in an Instagram post that she was "so grateful" to be pregnant, the BBC reported in November. And it looks as though things might be improving because the Trainwreck star shared a video of herself working out in the park in New Orleans... by joining in on a group's Mardi Gras practice.

As Schumer wisely noted in her caption, "Sometimes in New Orleans you have to join practice." Whether or not she was invited to join practice remains up for debate, but honestly it looked like a pretty fun workout. Walk/dancing through the park in an orderly fashion, who wouldn't want to do that?

The I Feel Pretty star loved it so much, she decided to go for a second round with a completely different group of people. With someone recording the whole thing. Also please take a moment to recognize that Schumer picks up the dance moves really quickly.

If Schumer decides to join in on the Mardi Gras action this year she still has a little time to hone her skills as the parade falls a little later than normal, on March 6 to be precise. And we all know she has it in her to get the routine down because we saw her during the last scene of Trainwreck when she danced with the New York Knicks' cheerleaders. She pretty much mostly nailed it then, so I bet she would be able to pull it off this time around too.

Movieclips on YouTube

Now to be fair, Schumer is pregnant and that will throw things off significantly. WebMD doesn't really list vigorous dancing with cheerleaders as one of the top choices for pregnancy fitness; it seems yoga, swimming, indoor cycling, and low-intensity aerobics are better bets. Looking at the list, I would even think that walk/dancing in preparation for Mardi Gras might fit the bill. So Schumer should just keep doing exactly what she's doing... which is generally whatever it takes to make us laugh.

Job well done.