I'm not much of a fan of traditional family roles for the most part. Perhaps because I raised four sons on my own so I needed to be something of a shape shifter when it came to our family dynamic. That being said, I'm now realizing there is one rather traditional role I fully believe parents should be able to fulfill for each other in a perfect world, and that is the role of cheerleader. The professional marketing manager who makes sure your kids notice that you're actually awesome. And I have to say Prince William praising Kate Middleton to Prince George in this family video is a perfectly casual little bit of parental marketing. Would that we could all pull this off for each other.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a rare outing on Sunday at the Chelsea Flower Show in London with their three children, 5-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 1-year-old Prince Louis. Middleton had designed her own "Back to Nature" garden for the show and her family came for a visit to support her and give the magical garden a bit of a test drive. As the kids ran around the garden, playing by the little pond and dangling their feet over the side of the bridge, their father was focused on making sure they understood who exactly they should thank for their lovely afternoon. In a video shared on the Kensington Palace Instagram page, Prince William has a sweet moment with his kids.

Prince William is busy giving Prince George a little push on a rope swing in the lush woodland garden designed specifically to encourage outdoor play and asks him,

"What would you give this out of 10, George? With 10 being the highest?"

Little George sweetly replies, "Twenty!" and his father notes, "That's pretty good. I think Mummy's done really well."

Middleton, who is playing with Prince Louis close by, beams and says, "How amazing is that?"

I would say that is pretty amazing.

This is the sort of simple interchange that can actually affect kids later on in life, as per Parents. The Duke of Cambridge gently reminding his son that his mother worked hard on something wonderful and deserves to be praised for it. Not only does it foster a healthy respect in the young boy for his mother it also shows that his father respects his partner and believes she is worthy of praise.

This isn't the first time Prince William has gone out of his way to praise the woman he married in 2011. Back in 2015 he opened up about welcoming his daughter Princess Charlotte to the family and couldn't help gushing over his amazing wife, as per Hello!:

It is fantastic having a lovely little family, and I am so thrilled. And Catherine has been doing an amazing job as a mother and I'm very proud of her.

He was still praising the mother of his children during an interview with Talk Vietnam in 2017, calling Middleton an "amazing mother and fantastic wife," as per The Daily Express.

Prince William is setting a wonderful example for his kids by praising their mom. It reminds them that she is a human being who needs support just like everyone.

And that their father is more than up to the challenge.